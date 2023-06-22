All Aussie affair at British Amateur

22 Jun 2023 | Amateur golf |

It will be an all-Australian battle in round three of the men’s British Amateur Championship at Hillside in England this evening. The only two Australians left in the draw, West Australian Josh Greer and Victoria’s Jasper Stubbs, have drawn each other in the final 32 after keeping their challenge for the title alive by winning their opening matchplay matches last night. After automatically progressing to round two, Greer, the leading Aussie qualifier from the strokeplay competition, advanced to round three with a 2&1 win against Italy’s Matteo Cristoni, while Stubbs saw off Japan’s Minato Oshima 1 up. The third Australian to make it through the strokeplay qualifying rounds, Queenslander Billy Dowling, won his opening round match 2 up against Denmark’s Kristoffer Max before being unluckily eliminated at the 22nd hole in his second-round duel with France’s Clement Charmassan. The highlight of Greer’s day was an eagle at the par-five fifth hole where he hit his seven-iron approach shot inside two metres. “I'm still playing solid, which is good, and my irons have been really good all week, so as long as I keep that up, it'll be good,” the soon-to-be professional said. The Greer v Stubbs match will get underway at 5.24pm (AEST) Follow the scores at