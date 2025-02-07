All Abilities stars take to 13th Beach

07 Feb 2025 | All Abilities |

Forty one players are competing in the Victorian Inclusive Championships at 13th Beach starting on Saturday as part of the Vic Open celebrations.

The field includes the likes of budding cult hero Steven ‘Spud’ Alderson, the South Australian who last year became the first golfer with autism to win a tournament on the Golf For Disabled Tour in Europe.

Alderson, who plays out of SA club Willunga, has since won the All Abilities section of the Webex Series SA at his home course.

But he will have stiff competition from several quarters. The 2023 Australian All Abilities champion Lachie Wood is in the field, while the lowest handicapped player will be Noah Schammer, a local who plays out of Curlewis and who has a plus 0.9 mark.

Schammer won the All Abilities section of the Webex Series Victoria event at Rosebud recently.

The players will take to the Creek course on Saturday and Sunday for 36 holes with gross and nett competitions.

Defending champion Cameron Pollard (NSW) is not defending his title.