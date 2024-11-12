All Abilities star heads to Centenary Park

12 Nov 2024 | All Abilities |

World-ranked All Abilities champion Kurtis Barkley is stopping by Centenary Park golf course just south of Melbourne to pass on some tips in the lead-up to the Australian All Abilities Championship and the International Day for People with a Disability on 3 December.

Barkley, the world No. 7, was born with severe scoliosis but has become one of the best players in the world of All Abilities, turning professional this year and boasting high-placed finishes on the European G4D Tour. He was runner-up in the 2022 AAAC in Melbourne and will be in the field for this year’s event in Melbourne next month.

He will stop by Centenary Park golf course on November 20.

“We’re so excited to have a player of Kurtis’ calibre coming to our facility,” said Henry Paye, Centenary Park’s Customer Experience and Programs Manager. “Kurtis is very passionate about the All Abilities space and as a facility we have a strong commitment to working with golfers with a disability as well.”

The Canadian player will complete nine holes on November 20 at Centenary Park with two of our most prominent All Abilities and Special Olympics golfers in William Bates and Alex Gridley, followed by a Q&A session and individual coaching.

“We see it as being a wonderful experience for them and a proper demonstration of how the game of golf can suit anyone wishing to play and excel, regardless of ability or circumstance,” said Paye.

“Kurtis was also keen to come down of his own accord, owing to the work that Centenary Park has been involved in for a number of years specifically in the development of all abilities golf but also in the wider junior and adult development space through the work carried out by our two resident PGA professionals, Jack Donaldson and Warren Young.”

Click this to watch a short video on Kurtis’ story

