All Abilities clinics to become a regular fixture at Ranfurlie

19 Aug 2024 | All Abilities |

With some of the best facilities in Melbourne, Ranfurlie Golf Club has begun delivering All Abilities clinics which are set to become a regular monthly fixture.

Led by Ranfurlie PGA Professional Jack Cox, six participants recently enjoyed an hour-long clinic where learning and fun were the major focuses on the day.

An All Abilities accredited coach, Cox made sure the day was well planned, and that all participants felt included and supported as they began their golfing journey.

The clinics are run in conjunction with the Amstel Club, and Amstel Group's head of Inclusion & Community, Jo Muir, expressed her excitement about the initiative.

“It is so good to see our inclusive vision growing to now include our great golfing arm of the group," she said.

"These clinics allow participants to have a real-life, hands-on opportunity to learn golf skills which they may otherwise may never have had experienced.”

The participants’ support staff were equally as excited, and expressed their gratitude for Cox's and Ranfurlie's efforts to make the clinics such a success.

Their comments included describing the clinic as “absolutely fantastic for everyone involved”.

Ranfurlie's Golf Club’s commitment to inclusion and accessibility is a cornerstone of its community engagement.

Located in the heart of the Casey Council region, the club is dedicated to providing a space where everyone, regardless of ability, can learn, play, and enjoy golf.

This initiative aligns with the broader goals of creating an inclusive community, as emphasised by Golf Australia’s vision for the sport.