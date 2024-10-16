Alderson's history-maker in Spain

16 Oct 2024 | All Abilities |

Australian Steven Alderson has won the G4D event in Spain, becoming the first autistic golfer to win a championship on the tour.

Alderson, 44, who plays out of the Willunga Golf Club south of Adelaide, triumphed in the G4D@Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande.

Although he won the SA All Abilities Championship last month, the Webex Series All Abilities event at his home club last year and an SA Mid Amateur Championship, this will go down as his biggest win so far.

The 1.4 marker closed out the win with a final-round 70. Alderson was emotional as he related the meaning of the win in context of his life journey, which included bullying in his childhood.

"I'm so proud," he said. "Just growing up as a kid and being bullied all the time at school and even bullied at other golf clubs, it just means the world. I'm on top the world, it's just amazing.

"Getting the opportunity to play out of the country representing not only Australia but representing the people back home, it's just awesome."

The victory means he is qualified for the G4D Tour Series Finale @ DP World Tour Championship in November.

He is also teeing it up in the Australian All Abilities Championship during the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Melbourne from 28 November.