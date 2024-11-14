Alderson claims G4D Series Finale net division title in Dubai

14 Nov 2024 | All Abilities | Tournaments |

England's Kipp Popert and Australia's Steven Alderson enjoyed the perfect climax to their G4D Tour seasons as they won their respective events at the inaugural G4D Tour Series Finale in Dubai.

The two-day season-ending tournament at Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth course featured a gross event and a net event as part of a revamp to reinforce the G4D Tour’s status as the most inclusive Tour in golf.

In the net competition, Alderson, playing off a three handicap, made it back-to-back G4D Tour victories in his first two starts after his emotional victory in Spain last month as he shot a 77 in the final round to score a five-shot win.

The 44-year-old mixed three birdies - including one at the par-five 18th - with three bogeys and two double-bogeys as he held off the challenge of South Africa's Robin Singh, who shot a 75.

“A massive feeling,” reflected Alderson, who admitted the hot conditions in the United Arab Emirates meant he was unable to be at his best.

“It's just great to have invitations to play tournaments. You don't get invited all the time, so you have got to take your chance.

"Trent (his caddie) was really good this week. He worked twice as hard as we did in Spain because my head was not in the game the two days we played. It was just down to the really hot weather… and the golf course is really, really tough.”

Popert, the top-ranked golfer on the gross World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD), entered the final round with a one-shot lead over Australia's Lachlan Wood but he carded a closing 5-under 67 to finish at 9-under for a five-shot victory.

It is his 13th G4D Tour title, fifth of the year - four of those coming as an individual - and the first of his career in Dubai.

A front-nine 32 saw Popert seize control of proceedings, before three birdies in a five-hole stretch from the 11th to the 15th saw him cruise to the title despite a bogey-bogey finish.

Wood and fellow Australian Wayne Perske finished second and third in the gross competition, which featured seven players.

