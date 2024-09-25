Alderson triumphs in SA All Abilities

25 Sep 2024 | All Abilities |

Local star Steven Alderson put together two nice rounds to win the South Australian All Abilities Championship today.

Alderson shot 80-77 to win by three shots at 5-over in the 36-hole tournament at Kooyonga.

His second round included just one birdie was the lowest of the day by three shots.

He came from a shot behind Victorian Tom Ryan and Queenslander Michael Van Haren, who opened with 79s. Van Haren was runner-up and Ryan third.

Alderson, who plays out of Willunga Golf Club south of Adelaide, won the Webex Players Series All Abilities event in SA last year and is also a past SA Mid-Amateur champion.

He was runner-up in this event last year.

Meanwhile Royal Adelaide pair Billy Cawthorne and Caitlin Peirce are the South Australian Strokeplay champions after the second-round today, and they will take the No. 1 seedings into the South Australian Amateur beginning on Thursday.

Cawthorne followed his blazing first-round 65 with a 74 to win by three shots from Victorian Abel Eduard.

Peirce (69-76) beat fellow Royal Adelaide star Raegan Denton by a shot.

The top 16 who qualified are loaded in both the men's and women's championships, with the likes of national team members Kayun Mudadana and Billy Dowling looming along with Denton, Ella Scaysbrook and Amelia Whinney on the women's side.