Golf Course ID: 66901, 18 hole

Often described as one of the best in Australia and currently ranked in the top 100, Albany Golf Club is nestled on the South Coast of Western Australia amongst coastal sand dunes and magnificent ocean views of King George Sound. Established in 1898 with nine holes and enlarged in the 1960s, the Albany Golf Course is the home of Western Australia’s oldest Golf Club.

The Club facilities include a full driving range, substantial putting green, practice sand bunkers, onsite PGA coaching and a superb, national award winning, licensed clubhouse.

A popular destination for both professional and social golfers.