Albany all-stars

12 Aug 2022

At Albany Golf Club, five hours south of Perth, five girls are thoroughly enjoying their Australian Golf Foundation Junior Girls Golf Scholarship experience.

“Our group of scholarship recipients are all getting on well,” said Michael Draper, PGA Professional at the club. “At times there is almost too much chatter going on in our sessions, but I know that is what it is all about, making friends and enjoying yourself.”

At the start of the year, Michael recruited a mix of girls through pre-existing beginner clinics and school programs.

“I worked with Golf WA to run sessions at local schools. This proved to be a valuable tool to recruit with most girls being high-school students – a tougher market to usually crack.

“Our members have been really happy seeing girls get an opportunity like this and some are putting their hand up to become mentors and take the girls on-course in term 4 onwards.”

Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia. The AGF supports Golf Australia’s vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game. Visit for further information.

The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.