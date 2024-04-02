Aitkin, Perske set pace at NSW Inclusive Championships

02 Apr 2024 | All Abilities |

First-time competitor Shem Aitkin leads the Stableford competition as Queenslander Wayne Perske took a established a commanding lead on day one of the 2024 NSW Inclusive Championship at Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

Perske carded a three-under-par 67 in warm conditions to establish a lead six-shot lead over local hope Cameron Pollard.

Another Queenslander, Nudgee's Michael Van Haren is in third place, two shots adrift of Pollard.

Perske's effort included birdies on the 5th, 12th, 14th and 17th holes, with his only bogey of the day coming on the par-413th.

In the Nett section, Ben Tullipan from the Glades Golf Club fired a great 67 nett to hold a one-shot lead over Perske, with the Everglades Steve Robson in third at even par.

The Stableford section is a tightly contested affair, with Aitkin (pictured) leading the way with a great 39 points.

Brendan Borger is two points adrift of Aitkin, with Lachlan Person from Nelson Bay in third place after carding 36 points.

Round 2 will begin tomorrow at 10am, with the championship expected to wrap up by mid-afternoon.