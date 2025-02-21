21 Feb 2025 | Australian Golf Foundation | Women and girls |
AGF scholarship programs tee off for 2025
by Golf Australia
Junior girls around the country are beginning to don their trademark canary-yellow Australian Golf Foundation polos as the Junior Girls Scholarship Program begins for 2025.
Induction sessions are being held to welcome this year’s participants before the 24 weeks of lessons begin.
A theme across the country has been having inspirational women attend the inductions to make sure the girls feel at home at their clubs, and eager to join the near 1,500 string group of girls across Australia part of the program in 2025.
The founder of the Junior Girls Scholarship Program, Bonnie Boezeman AO, travelled to The Brisbane Golf Club for its launch of the 2025 program.
She encouraged the girls to play together and stay together, supporting each other to achieve their personal and golfing goals.
“Golf can be a 'game for life', not like the typical sports in school such as netball or football, and the friendships you make playing golf can be life friendships,” she said.
State Minister for Education and Women Jo Palmer (pictured below) was a special guest at Riverside as the Launceston club welcomed its 12 scholarship recipients.
Riverside have seen tremendous growth in their junior membership. In 2020 they had only five junior members under the age of 18, and currently they have over 100 which is the largest junior membership base in Tasmania.
This year Riverside will have 12 girls in the AGF Scholarship Program, up from the five they had in 2024.
The Junior Girls Scholarship Program has seen incredible success with more than 3000 scholarships being granted so far. Notably, 88% of the recipients have retained their club memberships after completing the program and 60% of the scholarships have been awarded to girls from regional areas.
The Brisbane Golf Club's president Deb Kember is an avid supporter of the program, and is eager to continue inspiring girls to foster their love for the sport.
“Our theory is that if we foster a feeling of connection with peers and members, we are well on the way to generating a loyalty and attachment to the club that potentially lasts a lifetime," she said.
“We are taking a holistic approach to the Junior Girls Scholarship Program to give every recipient the opportunity to pursue their dreams and goals in golf.
“We are keen to help the girls develop expertise in speaking publicly, being a team player and potentially leading a team as Captain or in an unofficial capacity.
“On a broader level we are supporting the girls create a network across clubs and the golf industry which potentially sets them on a path to elite golf, a role working in golf, or making the most of a lifetime in the sport.”
To find out more about the AGF and the Junior Girls Scholarship program, CLICK HERE.
See a full list of participating clubs and facilities below:
NSW/ACT:
Balgowlah Golf Club
Bathurst Golf Club
Bonnie Doon Golf Club
Brighton Lakes Recreation and Golf Club
Castle Hill Country Club
Catalina Country Club
Charlestown Golf Club
Cobar Bowling and Golf Club
Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Golf Club
Duntryleague Golf Club
Eastlake Golf Club
Everglades Golf Club
Forster-Tuncurry Driving Range
Gosford Golf Club
Gungahlin Lakes Golf Club
Harrington Waters Golf Club
Hawks Nest Golf Club
Horizons Golf Club
Invervell Golf Club
Kyogle Golf Club
Marrickville Golf Club
Nelson Bay Golf Club
Nyngan Golf Club
Rich River Golf Club
Safety Beach Golf Club
Shelly Beach Golf Club
South West Rocks Country Club
The Links Shell Cove
The Ridge Golf Course
The Vintage Golf Club
Toukley Golf Club
Tumut Golf club
Wakehurst Golf Club
Warren Golf Club
Wollongong Golf Club
Wyong Golf Club
Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club
Yowani Golf Club
VIC:
Bacchus Marsh West Golf Club
Bairnsdale Golf Club
Barwon Heads Golf Club
Barwon Valley Golf Club
Bendigo Golf Club
Buninyong Golf Club
Clifton Springs Golf Club
Cobram Barooga Golf Club
Curlewis Golf Club
Devilbend Golf Club
East Geelong Golf Club
Eastern Golf Club
Eastwood Golf Club
Eynesbury Golf Club
Flinders Golf Club
Gisborne Golf Club
Goonawarra Golf Club
Green Acres Golf Club
Hidden Valley Golf and Country Club
Hill Top Golf & Country Club
Keilor Public Golf Club
Keysborough Golf Club
Kilmore Golf Club
Kingston Heath Golf Club
Kooringal Golf Club
Latrobe Golf Club
Mandalay Golf Club
Mansfield Golf Club
Medway Golf Club
Merbein Golf Club
Metropolitan Golf Club
Midlands Golf Club
Mornington Golf Club
Mt Xavier Golf & Bowls Club
Northern Golf Club
Phillip Island Golf Club
Ranfurlie Golf Club
Rosanna Golf Club
Rossdale Golf Club
Rutherglen Golf Club
Sandhurst Golf Club
Shepparton Golf Club
Spring Valley Golf Club
The Dunes Golf Club
The National Golf Club - Long Island
Thirteenth Beach Golf Links
Victoria Golf Club
Warragul Golf Club
Woodlands Golf Club
Yallourn Golf Club
SA:
Aston Hills Golf Club
Blackwood Golf club
Copperclub, The Dunes Port Hughes
Crystal Brook Golf Club
Flagstaff Hill Golf Club
Loxton Golf Club
Mount Osmond Golf Club
North Haven Golf Club
South Lakes Golf Club
Tea Tree Gully Golf Club
Thaxted Park Golf Club
The Grange Golf Club
The Vines Golf club of Reynella
Victor Harbour Golf Club
Westward Ho Golf Club
QLD:
Atherton Golf Club
Ayr Golf Club
Babinda Golf Club
Beenleigh RSL & Golf Club
Bowen Golf Club
Bulimba Golf Club
Burleigh Golf Club
Burrum District Golf Club
Cairns Golf Club
City Golf Club
Gailes Golf Club
Gladstone Golf Club
Gympie Golf club
Half Moon Bay Golf Club
Hervey Bay Golf and Country Club
Indooroopilly Golf Club
Isis Golf Club
Maroochy River Golf Club
Maryborough Golf Club
Meadowbrook Golf Club
Mt Coolum Golf Club
North Rockhampton Golf Club
Pacific Golf Club
Pine Rivers Golf Club
Proserpine Golf Club
Redland Bay Golf Club
Rowes Bay Golf Club
The Brisbane Golf Club
The Golf School; Palm Meadows Driving Range
Tin Can Bay Golf Club
Toowoomba Golf Club
Townsville Golf Club
Windaroo Lakes Golf Club
Woodford Golf Club
TAS:
Claremont Golf Club
Devonport Country Club
Kingston Beach Golf Cub
Launceston Golf Club
New Town Bay Golf Club
Riverside Golf Club - Tasmania
Royal Hobart Golf Club
Tasmania Golf Club
Ulverstone Golf Club
NT:
Darwin Golf Club
Gove Country Golf Club
Katherine Golf Club
Palmerston Golf Club
WA:
Bunbury Golf Club
Busselton Golf Club
Cottesloe Golf Club
Gosnells Golf Club
Joondalup Golf Club
Lake View Golf Club Inc
Lakelands Golf Club
Mandurah Golf Club
Margaret River Golf Club
Melville Glades Golf Club
Pinjarra Golf Club
Royal Perth Golf Club
Secret Harbour Golf Club
The Vines Resort
Wembley Golf Course
Western Australian Golf Club
Join our newsletter
Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions.