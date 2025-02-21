AGF scholarship programs tee off for 2025

21 Feb 2025 | Australian Golf Foundation | Women and girls |

Junior girls around the country are beginning to don their trademark canary-yellow Australian Golf Foundation polos as the Junior Girls Scholarship Program begins for 2025.

Induction sessions are being held to welcome this year’s participants before the 24 weeks of lessons begin.

A theme across the country has been having inspirational women attend the inductions to make sure the girls feel at home at their clubs, and eager to join the near 1,500 string group of girls across Australia part of the program in 2025.

The founder of the Junior Girls Scholarship Program, Bonnie Boezeman AO, travelled to The Brisbane Golf Club for its launch of the 2025 program.

She encouraged the girls to play together and stay together, supporting each other to achieve their personal and golfing goals.

“Golf can be a 'game for life', not like the typical sports in school such as netball or football, and the friendships you make playing golf can be life friendships,” she said.

State Minister for Education and Women Jo Palmer (pictured below) was a special guest at Riverside as the Launceston club welcomed its 12 scholarship recipients.

Riverside have seen tremendous growth in their junior membership. In 2020 they had only five junior members under the age of 18, and currently they have over 100 which is the largest junior membership base in Tasmania.

This year Riverside will have 12 girls in the AGF Scholarship Program, up from the five they had in 2024.

The Junior Girls Scholarship Program has seen incredible success with more than 3000 scholarships being granted so far. Notably, 88% of the recipients have retained their club memberships after completing the program and 60% of the scholarships have been awarded to girls from regional areas.

The Brisbane Golf Club's president Deb Kember is an avid supporter of the program, and is eager to continue inspiring girls to foster their love for the sport.

“Our theory is that if we foster a feeling of connection with peers and members, we are well on the way to generating a loyalty and attachment to the club that potentially lasts a lifetime," she said.

“We are taking a holistic approach to the Junior Girls Scholarship Program to give every recipient the opportunity to pursue their dreams and goals in golf.

“We are keen to help the girls develop expertise in speaking publicly, being a team player and potentially leading a team as Captain or in an unofficial capacity.

“On a broader level we are supporting the girls create a network across clubs and the golf industry which potentially sets them on a path to elite golf, a role working in golf, or making the most of a lifetime in the sport.”

