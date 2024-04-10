AGF scholar scoops pool with new Callaway clubs

10 Apr 2024 | Women and girls |

A Northern Territory golfer who has previously passed through MyGolf and the Australian Golf Foundation girls scholarship program is stepping out with a brand, new set of Callaway Reva clubs.

Holly Hughes, from Nhulumbuy in east Arnhem Land, is the beneficiary of the custom-fitted clubs having been nominated as an outstanding AGF scholar.

Holly, 11, has been a rising star in golf for several years, having picked upthe sport aged six at Gove Golf Club near Nhulumbuy.

She was nominated for the award by Esther Rika, a community instructor based in Gove who runs the AGF, MyGolf and Get Into Golf programs in the area and who paid a surprise visit to her primary school to present the voucher.

“In a relatively short time Holly has taken on the challenge of honing her golf skills, getting her handicap and playing regular weekly club competitions with success,” said Rika.

“As a former MyGolf girls’ participant in 2018, and then having a break from golf, it was great to see her returning to the game through the AGF program. A quiet, determined achiever on and off the course she always strives to do her best.”

Holly Hughes has won the past two Gove Country Golf Club junior shields. Esther Rika said the new golf clubs would enable her to progress towards applying for the Golf Australia NT Jet Program.

“My family moved to Nhulunbuy and it was one of the sports young children could do. My Daddy loves golf and so I wanted to play too,” said Holly Hughes, who added that Esther Rika’s fruit platters also contributed to her love of the sport.

She said: “I am very grateful to Ms Esther for nominating me, I didn’t even know. I am hoping my golf will continue to improve. I tested them as soon as I got them out of the box. I really like the 5 and 6 hybrid, Daddy says I am hitting these ones really well. I love the colour.” Callaway Golf has a long history of supporting all forms of Women's Golf, from Tour Professionals & Amateurs to supporting beginner and new to golf programs.

Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia. The AGF supports Golf Australia's vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game. Find a local scholarship program near you. Visit for further information.