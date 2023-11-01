AGF Junior Girls Golf Scholarship funding round closing soon

01 Nov 2023 | Australian Golf Foundation |

With club applications for the Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Junior Girls Golf Scholarship program closing on 11 November, Golf Australia encourages clubs to submit.

One long-term supporter of the program is PGA Professional, Sarah Douglass-Norris.

Since the scholarship program’s inaugural year in 2021, Sarah has advanced girls’ golf through funding from the Australian Golf Foundation at The Grange and Flagstaff Hill Golf Club in South Australia.

“As a coach I feel like everyone is winning from the AGF scholarship program,” said Douglass-Norris.

“It has brought so many girls and families to golf clubs.

“Plus, it has been great to see the members embracing volunteer roles,” she said.

With a new group of potential scholarship recipients already lined up for 2024, Douglass-Norris has done a terrific job with this year’s intake.

“We are close to getting everyone a handicap this year.

“The highlight has been one of our girls winning the 12-and-under state final and making the team to go to Perth!

“The AGF is a fabulous idea - we are very thankful such a program and opportunity for girls in golf exists.”

Interested in connecting with the scholarship program?

Applications for 2024 club funding is now open and close on November 11, 2023.

For more information on the program click

To apply for the 2024 program click

Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia. The AGF supports Golf Australia’s vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game.

Find a local scholarship program near you. Visit australiangolffoundation.org.au for further information. Australian Golf Foundation is thrilled to partner with NEXTGEN Group as the principal partner of the AGF Scholarship Program in 2023, with significant further support provided by Golf Australia, Golf Victoria, Victorian Golf Foundation, Golf Queensland, Golf South Australia, Golf Tasmania, Golf Western Australia, Western Australian Golf Foundation, Golf Northern Territory, Golf Management Australia, WPGA Tour of Australasia and PGA of Australia, as well as a number of additional generous private benefactors.

The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.