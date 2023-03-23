ADF team completes clean sweep

23 Mar 2023 | Amateur golf |

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) golf team has secured yet another victory with an imposing 15.5 to 8.5 defeat of a Golf Australia senior team at Rosebud Country Club's North Course on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula.

The triumph follows - which is comprised of top performers from the state's seniors Order of Merit - at Sorrento Golf Club last week to clean sweep the annual contests.

Ten men and two women from the Army, Navy and Air Force make up the ADF team and they fielded their strongest team in years during the past week with the combined handicaps of their male players equalling 0.4, while their two females are highly competitive five-handicap golfers.

Those numbers translated into on course success in the Ryder Cup-style event with the ADF taking out each of the Four-Ball and Foursomes with the same scoreline of four to two on Monday.

The highlight of the first day's play came at the final hole of the Foursomes match when the ADF pair of Tony Greenwood and Derrin Morgan holed-out for eagle to win their match against Gordon Claney and David Bagust one-up.

Greenwood drove the ball into the greenside bunker of the 348m par-4 and Morgan holed the following shot to close out the last match of the day and to give their team an eight to four lead heading into the singles.

Tuesday's singles matches produced a number of tight tussles with four of the 12 contests making it to the 18th green, but the ADF side held their nerve to win seven matches and halve another.

Derrin Morgan, Justin Martin, Joe Lagowski and Owen Middleton from the ADF all went undefeated across the two days, so too did Golf Australia's Dillon Hart and Simon Dunstone.

As always the event was played in great spirit and the players already cannot wait for next year's edition.