ADF and GA come away with one win each

25 Mar 2024 | Amateur golf |

The annual matches between the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and Golf Australia (GA) and Victorian teams were held on the Mornington Peninsula again last week.

While the ADF versus Victorian team returned to Sorrento Golf Club, the ADF versus Golf Australia match-up took to a new host venue this year in Portsea Golf Club.

Playing in a Ryder Cup style format, the GA team found themselves with a significant deficit to make-up after the day one foursomes and fourball matches.

The individual matches on day two meant that 12 points were up for grabs, and the GA team were out to play. Midway through the day, they had eight matches up, with very few matches behind.

The GA team stormed home to be eventual winners 13.5 points to the ADF's 10.5 after the dominant singles matches performance. Jo Logowski was player of the series for the ADF team whilst, Peter Hargreaves was best and fairest for the GA team.

It was similar scoring in the ADF versus Victorian team, with the ADF team dominating the first day team matches.

The GA team again rallied in the day two individual matches, but the ADF team proved too strong, coming out on top narrowly 12.5 points to GA's 11.5.

Peter Glidden from GA was undefeated for the week and presented with the Paul Lulofs Medal. On the ADF side, Joanne Webber and Laura Wise were the top players, both going undefeated in their three matches.

This year marked the 34th edition of these matches, and they continue to be an important and exciting fixture for both the ADF, and the players selected in the GA squads.