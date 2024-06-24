Ace arrives a day early at Outback Queensland Masters

24 Jun 2024 | Outback Queensland Masters | Partnerships | Participation |

If sand green golf isn’t challenging enough, try it on the edge of the Simpson Desert in the Land of the Min Min Light, where birdies and bunkers are aplenty in Boulia.

Australia’s most remote golf series, the Outback Queensland Masters (OQM), just completed leg two of its six locations series at the Boulia Golf Club.

With the weekend’s challenge ahead and a $10,000 hole-in-one up for grabs, Outback Queensland Masters players arrived early in Boulia to begin practising on the iconic red sand greens.

They say in the Land of the Min Min Light "stranger things can happen", and with a stroke of irony, while practising 24 hours ahead of the official tee-off, OQM player Peter Skeers hit a hole-in-one.

Peter's 7 iron tee shot landed about two feet from the pin and then bounced straight into the hole. He and his fellow players didn’t known it had gone in until they looked into the cup.

Peter said: “It was my first hole-in-one in 44 years of playing.”

A great achievement and one Peter’s unlikely to forget.

Boulia's Leaim Shaw took out the coveted orange jacket in the men’s with a total 37 points. Travelling from the NSW Southern Riverina, Natasha Mason, of the Jerilderie Golf Club, was awarded the women’s orange jacket with a 38-point total.

“This weekend we had local juniors join us early on Saturday morning, some first-timers and others keen to fine-tune their skills,” explained OQM resident PGA Professional Darren Weatherall.

“It was great to see their enthusiasm for the sport, and I can’t wait to continue our junior clinics, free at each location of the Outback Queensland Masters."

Over 980 golfing enthusiasts travelling from as far as Tasmania and Western Australia have joined the 1600km outback golf journey.

Having completed their first two locations in Birdsville and Boulia they’re heading into dinosaur country in Winton, where the players and spectators will also enjoy the town’s annual Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival.

It’s then onto Barcaldine, Charleville and culminating in Quilpie with a Million-Dollar Hole-In-One challenge from July 19-21.

The OQM is presented by Golf Australia, with support from strategic partner Tourism and Events Queensland and Birdie Spirit partners PGA of Australia, Rex Airlines and BCL Production Services.

Golf Australia General Manager - Events Therese Magdulski said: “Support from local golf clubs and their members who so eagerly embraced the Masters has been integral to this success. The Boulia Golf Club and their volunteers again supported the Outback Queensland Masters.

“We could not have been staged without assistance from local government, including the Boulia Shire Council, Diamantina Shire Council Winton Shire Council, Barcaldine Regional Council, Murweh Shire Council and Quilpie Shire Council. Thanks to our Mateship Partners Bushnell Golf, Drummond Golf, Callaway, IJS Productions and Your Mates Brewing Co.”

Outback Queensland Masters is supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland.

RESULTS – ORANGE JACKET WINNERS

WOMEN’S Natasha Mason, Jerilderie Golf Club – Total – 38points

MEN’S Leaim Shaw, Boulia Golf Club – Total 37 points

OFFICIAL PROGRAM www.outbackqldmasters.com/official-program/