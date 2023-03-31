A united front - more Sandbelt signatories

31 Mar 2023 | Women and girls |

Three more world-famous clubs are now signatories to the

Commonwealth, Huntingdale and Yarra Yarra golf clubs have committed to The Charter which was developed to create a more inclusive culture for women and girls in golf and is backed by the R&A and the Australian golf industry.

was the first of the Melbourne Sandbelt clubs to come on board with the initiative, and Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland is delighted that these clubs with rich histories are helping take the game forward.

“We are thrilled to see Metropolitan, Commonwealth, Huntingdale and Yarra Yarra making the commitment to grow golf as a sport for all,” Sutherland said.

“The Melbourne Sandbelt is world renowned for the quality of its courses and the myriad of high-profile championships that have been played on these sites. Sandbelt clubs have always been leaders within the golf community, setting high standards in the way they serve and progress our sport. We commend these four clubs for their example, and for their formal commitment to increasing women and girls’ engagement.

“We strongly encourage other clubs to explore the necessary steps to become signatories to the Charter.”

Huntingdale’s General Manager Alex McGillivray is extremely proud that his club has signed the Charter and is pleased to be a part of a community that is committed to bettering the game for women and girls.

“There is a united voice in golf,” he said.

“We are proud that the Melbourne Sandbelt is leading in this area and hopefully inspiring other clubs, big and small to come on board.”

For the club that has a long history in advancing women’s golf, becoming a signatory has been “business as usual” but with the “ability to fine tune” some areas.

“Working through the Charter has been extremely beneficial,” McGillivray said.

“Whilst we thought we were pretty much a gold star when it comes to equal opportunity; we have still identified opportunities for improvement.”

One area of work is the revision of the women’s committee role using the Golf Australia Terms of Reference (TOR) template.

“This revision has resulted in a committee that is extremely engaged, focused and is clear on its purpose; that is to drive the implementation of the Women in Golf Charter (WIGC) action plan and women’s development,” McGillivray said.

With the support of the board, the committee are focusing on work including:

A mentoring program

Empowering more women into leadership positions

Reviewing all events and competitions to ensure equal playing opportunities.

“It simply makes good business sense and good cultural sense,” McGillivray said.

“With over 50 percent of the general population being female, but clubs only engaging on average 20 percent, of its membership base as women, there is a large untapped market where we can grow golf.”