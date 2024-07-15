A point of difference at Charleville

15 Jul 2024 | Outback Queensland Masters |

They say golf in the outback is a little different. Golfing enthusiasts from across Australia converged on the outback town of Charleville, teeing off from greens to sand greens for the fifth weekend of the 2024 Outback Queensland Masters.

In a rare and unusual sight, the Charleville Golf Course in the ‘heart of Mulga Country’ includes both the traditional greens and the outback ‘sand greens’.

Local knowledge provided the winning edge for locals of the Charleville Golf Club claiming both orange jackets over the weekend. Kristie Edwards won the women’s with 39 points and in the men’s, Richard Anderson won with 41 points.

Ending the first day of play, the event’s Dinner Under the Stars entertainment took advantage of Charleville’s famous night skies, the drawcard for many visitors to the outback town.

Brisbane’s award-winning comedian Jenny Wynter had players and spectators in stitches, before rising star Jem Cassar-Daley whose magnetic stage presence and celestial vocals captivated the audience under the blanket of outback stars,

With the fifth leg of the series complete, players are now vying for the Million Dollar Hole-In-One Challenge in Quilpie next weekend.

More than 980 golfing enthusiasts travelling from as far as Tasmania and Western Australia have joined the 1600-kilometre outback golf journey that began on 15 June.

The Outback Queensland Masters has limited last-minute player and spectator passes available for the final.