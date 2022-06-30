A Pa in golf

30 Jun 2022 | Women and girls |

We all love a par in golf, but none more so than Mollie Sammons from Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Golf Club in Queensland, a 2021 Australian Golf Foundation Junior Girls Golf Scholarship graduate.

“My Pa always played so I had an interest in playing,” Mollie said. “So, it was my Pa who got me into golf and who I now enjoying playing with sometimes.”

Mollie had a great introduction to golf, enjoying lessons at age eight with Rachel Hetherington, former LPGA, LET and ALPG Tour player.

She is the only girl in her family to play, and she was successful in obtaining a scholarship last year at age 12.

“I learnt a lot of new things with my swing at the scholarship lessons and met a lot of new friends. There was even a girl in my class, Olivia who I didn’t realise played too!” she said.

“I have made good friends with Olivia - we play each Saturday together and have sleepovers at each other’s houses.”

Mollie obtained a handicap of 45 during her time in the scholarship program and is now striving to lower that mark.

“I like playing competition, so I play each Saturday with Olivia and some other girls from the scholarship program. I also play sometimes with my Pa,” she said.

Mollie’s words of wisdom to other girls thinking about taking up golf…

“It is a great sport to meet lots of people and it is just fun to go out and play!”

The Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia.The AGF supports Golf Australia’s vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game. Visit for further information.

In 2022, Australian Golf Foundation is thrilled to partner with NEXTGEN Group as the principal partner of the AGF Scholarship Programme in 2022, with significant further support provided by Golf Australia, Golf Victoria, Victorian Golf Foundation, Golf Queensland, Golf South Australia, Golf Tasmania, Golf Western Australia, Western Australian Golf Foundation, Golf Northern Territory, Jack Newton Junior Golf, Golf Management Australia, WPGA Tour of Australasia and PGA of Australia, as well as a number of additional generous private benefactors.

The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.