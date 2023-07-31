A new era of Golf in Australia

31 Jul 2023 | Golf Australia |

Golf Australia revealed its new-look brand today as it continues to play a role in inspiring more Australians to play more golf.

The new emblem represents the changing face of golf – an increasingly inclusive sport that can be played in many different forms.

Following the launch of the Australian Golf Strategy and increased collaboration between golf’s peak bodies in Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA Tour of Australia, world-leading brand strategy, experience and design agency FutureBrand was tasked with exploring the Australian golf industry’s brand ecosystem in a bid to deliver recommendations that would reinvigorate how golf is perceived in Australia.

The major FutureBrand recommendation was for the industry to adopt a central platform of ‘Go Play’ which encourages Australians to play and enjoy golf in their own way.

Leading Australian design agency SE Creative, previously responsible for the PGA of Australia’s recent rebrand, was appointed to lead the design strategy and execution with FutureBrand continuing in an advisory role.

The new Golf Australia logo aims to connect the traditional aspects of golf to the more contemporary by use of a modern abstract monogram that has been developed to represent some of the key ingredients that create the game of golf.

Golf Australia CEO, James Sutherland notes the logo reflects a sport that is on the move and is enjoying unprecedented growth.

“We’re incredibly excited about launching the new look for Golf Australia. It reflects a contemporary image that is consistent with the rapidly changing perceptions about golf as sport for all.

“Golf is big, and it’s getting bigger. Our participation base is not only growing but becoming younger and more diverse. People of all backgrounds and ages are flocking to the game – some in traditional forms as members and on course, but also significantly in alternative formats such as simulator golf, driving ranges and mini-golf.

“That shift in behaviour is why the Australian Golf Strategy outlines the notion of ‘’all golf is golf’. Anyone can be a golfer, and we believe that these recent brand changes will complement and positively reflect on the direction and bigger picture aspirations for our sport.

SE Creative Design Director, Ben Maguinness said: “In its most simplistic form, Golf is not a complicated game. It is 'a sport for life and fun for all”.

“As a result, we have created a logo that is aligned to the Australian Golf Strategy, one focused on growing its core, that represents golf in all its forms and connects the old guard with the fresh faces of the game,” he said.

FutureBrand Australia CEO, Rich Curtis said: "Golf is changing as it broadens its appeal across all playing formats and skill levels: because all golf is golf. This all-inclusive outlook has provided both the insight and the inspiration to define the brand strategy for Australian Golf. By centring playfulness at the heart of the game and connecting all the different ways in which golf can be played – both for the challenge and the joy – the brand strategy and brand architecture together set the platform for Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia to guide a connected experience that will continue to help golf grow."