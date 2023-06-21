A great sport for women and girls to work in

21 Jun 2023 | Women and girls |

Thanks to the Victorian State Government, more women and girls are now aware of career opportunities for them in golf. Over the past six months, a number of Women and Girls in Golf Careers Showcases have been held across the State, including an online forum, for greater accessibility. Each showcase featured a panel of women representing diverse career streams within the industry. This platform enabled panelists to share their experience, and for attendees to understand what a path to a career in golf can look like. Click to watch a video on the early Women and Girls in Golf Careers Showcases.

Tiffany Cherry, Head of Women and Girls Engagement at Golf Australia is pleased her vision to empower women to see what they can be, has come to life. “This forms part of Australian Golf’s commitment to providing more opportunities for women to participate in all aspects of our sport,” she said. “We know there is an underrepresentation of women working in many areas of our industry. “Given the enormous benefits diversity brings to business, we need to showcase, encourage and support more women in to the golf workforce.” The Victorian pilot attracted more than 150 women and girls kern to learn more about future career opportunities in golf. This included two school presentations at Kyabram P-12 College and St Augustine’s College in Kyabram, plus an online showcase that opened up the opportunity to anyone across Australia. “It was great we were able to extend out to speak directly with teenage girls,” said Tiffany. “They are the future of our sport and if we educate them early enough, hopefully many will strive to work in sport in the future.” Every State across Australia is now set to host a Women and Girls in Golf Careers Showcase. This July, Golf Australia and the PGA will partner with the Ministry of Sport on the Gold Coast to present the first Showcase outside Victoria on Monday, July 17.

Showcases in NSW, Perth, South Australia, Tasmania, Northern Territory, as well as another event in regional Victoria (Wangaratta), will follow over the next six months. Upcoming Showcase event details: • ONLINE showcase Thursday 22 June, 7:30pm (AEST) click • Melbourne Expo Careers Showcase at the convention centre July 14 – 16 There are more careers in golf that you think ….

• Professional Golfer: Compete in tournaments and championships at the highest level. • Golf Instructor/Coach: Teach and provide guidance to golfers of all skill levels. • Golf Course Manager: Oversee the operations of a golf course, including maintenance, scheduling, and staff management. • Golf Course Superintendent: Responsible for the maintenance and care of the golf course, including the grounds, greens, and fairways. • Golf Club Professional: Work in a club's pro shop, providing assistance to golfers, organizing events, and managing the facility. • Golf Equipment Sales Representative: Sell golf equipment, such as clubs, balls, and apparel, to customers and golf shops. • Golf Course Architect: Design and plan the layout of golf courses, considering factors like terrain, aesthetics, and playability. • Golf Course Agronomist: Focus on the science of turf management, ensuring optimal playing conditions and sustainability. • Golf Tournament Director: Organize and manage golf tournaments, handling logistics, player registration, and sponsorship arrangements. • Golf Marketing Manager: Develop and implement marketing strategies to promote golf courses, equipment, and events. • Golf Development Manager: Coordinate initiatives and strategies that grow the game of golf. • Golf Course Photographer: Capture high-quality images of golf courses, tournaments, and players for promotional and journalistic purposes. • Golf Course Hospitality Manager: Oversee the food and beverage operations at golf courses, including restaurants, bars, and catering services. • Golf Course Sales Manager: Sell golf course memberships, corporate packages, and other services to individuals and businesses. • Golf Course Greenskeeper: Maintain and care for the greens, including mowing, watering, and applying fertilizers and pesticides. • Golf Course Irrigation Specialist: Install and maintain the irrigation systems used on golf courses to ensure proper watering and drainage. • Golf Course Equipment Technician: Repair and maintain golf course machinery and equipment, such as mowers, tractors, and irrigation systems. • Golf Retail Store Manager: Manage operations and sales at a golf equipment retail store, overseeing inventory, staff, and customer service. • Golf Fitness Trainer: Provide fitness training and conditioning programs specifically tailored for golfers to enhance performance and prevent injuries. • Golf Course Cart Attendant: Assist golfers with the rental, storage, and maintenance of golf carts and other equipment. • Golf Course Event Coordinator: Plan and organize special events, such as weddings, corporate outings, and charity tournaments, held at golf courses.