A great sport for Tasmanian women to work

The Women and Girls in Golf Careers Showcase is heading south for the first time.

On Sunday, 22 October from 1:30pm-4:00pm at Royal Hobart Golf Club, the Showcase is an opportunity for women and girls to learn about the exciting career opportunities that exist in golf in Tasmania and beyond.

The event will feature a panel of women representing diverse career streams within the industry, as well as Simon Weston, Golf Australia Tasmania Participation State Manager and PGA professional, who is very active in promoting and supporting women and girls in golf. Panelists will share their experiences, and help attendees understand what a path to a career in golf can look like.

Having attended a previous Showcase, Briony Wandin-Thomas, Women and Girls Engagement Coordinator at Golf Australia has further cemented her ambitions for her career in golf.

“I attended the inaugural Showcase at the Australian Golf Centre in Victoria earlier this year, after seeing an ad on Facebook, said Wandin-Thomas.

“I was already working in club-land, but this inspired me to take the next step in my career and to now be working at the national headquarters of a sport and cause I am incredibly passionate about, is a dream come true.”

Tiffany Cherry, Head of Women and Girls Engagement at Golf Australia, is pleased our vision to empower women to see what they can be, has come to life.

“Briony is a perfect example of what we are aiming to do,” she said.

“This showcase forms part of Australian Golf’s commitment to provide more opportunities for women and girls to be able to see what they can be, and to participate in all aspects of our game.”

