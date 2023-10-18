18 Oct 2023 | Women and girls |
A great sport for Tasmanian women to work
by Golf Australia
The Women and Girls in Golf Careers Showcase is heading south for the first time.
On Sunday, 22 October from 1:30pm-4:00pm at Royal Hobart Golf Club, the Showcase is an opportunity for women and girls to learn about the exciting career opportunities that exist in golf in Tasmania and beyond.
The event will feature a panel of women representing diverse career streams within the industry, as well as Simon Weston, Golf Australia Tasmania Participation State Manager and PGA professional, who is very active in promoting and supporting women and girls in golf. Panelists will share their experiences, and help attendees understand what a path to a career in golf can look like.
Having attended a previous Showcase, Briony Wandin-Thomas, Women and Girls Engagement Coordinator at Golf Australia has further cemented her ambitions for her career in golf.
“I attended the inaugural Showcase at the Australian Golf Centre in Victoria earlier this year, after seeing an ad on Facebook, said Wandin-Thomas.
“I was already working in club-land, but this inspired me to take the next step in my career and to now be working at the national headquarters of a sport and cause I am incredibly passionate about, is a dream come true.”
Tiffany Cherry, Head of Women and Girls Engagement at Golf Australia, is pleased our vision to empower women to see what they can be, has come to life.
“Briony is a perfect example of what we are aiming to do,” she said.
“This showcase forms part of Australian Golf’s commitment to provide more opportunities for women and girls to be able to see what they can be, and to participate in all aspects of our game.”
There are more careers in golf than you think. Here’s a selection:
Professional Golfer: Compete in tournaments and championships at the highest level.
Golf Instructor/Coach: Teach and provide guidance to golfers of all skill levels.
Golf Course Manager: Oversee the operations of a golf course, including maintenance, scheduling, and staff management.
Golf Course Superintendent: Responsible for the maintenance and care of the golf course, including the grounds, greens, and fairways.
Golf Club Professional: Work in a club's pro shop and provid assistance to golfers, organise events, and manag the facility.
Golf Equipment Sales Representative: Sell golf equipment such as clubs, balls, and apparel to customers and golf shops.
Golf Course Architect: Design and plan the layout of golf courses, considering factors like terrain, aesthetics, and playability.
Golf Course Agronomist: Focus on the science of turf management, ensuring optimal playing conditions and sustainability.
Golf Tournament Director: Organize and manage golf tournaments, handling logistics, player registration, and sponsorship arrangements.
Golf Marketing Manager: Develop and implement marketing strategies to promote golf courses, equipment, and events.
Golf Development Manager: Coordinate initiatives and strategies that grow the game of golf.
Golf Course Photographer: Capture high-quality images of golf courses, tournaments, and players for marketing and media purposes.
Golf Course Hospitality Manager: Oversee the food and beverage operations at golf courses, including restaurants, bars, and catering services.
Golf Course Sales Manager: Sell golf course memberships, corporate packages, and other services to individuals and businesses.
Golf Course Greenskeeper: Maintain and care for the greens, including mowing, watering, and applying fertilizers and pesticides.
Golf Course Irrigation Specialist: Install and maintain the irrigation systems used on golf courses to ensure proper watering and drainage.
Golf Course Equipment Technician: Repair and maintain golf course machinery and equipment, such as mowers, tractors, and irrigation systems.
Golf Retail Store Manager: Manage operations and sales at a golf equipment retail store, overseeing inventory, staff, and customer service.
Golf Fitness Trainer: Provide fitness training and conditioning programs specifically tailored for golfers to enhance performance and prevent injuries.
Golf Course Cart Attendant: Assist golfers with the rental, storage, and maintenance of golf carts and other equipment.
Golf Course Event Coordinator: Plan and organize special events, such as weddings, corporate outings, and charity tournaments, held at golf courses.
