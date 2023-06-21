A golf shop with a slice of history

21 Jun 2023 | Industry news |

Henry Cussell is taking his long-standing golf career in a new direction by opening a golf store with a difference in Melbourne.

Teaming up as co-owner with long-time friend Ross Baker, ATT Golf encompasses a retail golf shop that offers flexible trading arrangements where customers can purchase equipment in the traditional manner or choose to trade-in their old equipment.

But the big difference to the typical golf store can be seen as soon as you walk in the front door.

As a special feature, ATT Golf focuses on the history of the game, hosting an extensive exhibit of Ross’s comprehensive collection of historic Australian golf clubs and memorabilia from a lifetime of collecting.

The name of the new store at 497 North Road in Ormond comes from the abbreviation of “All Things Traded Golf” or “Attention Golf”.

Henry, is a former Club Professional at Yarra Yarra, Cape Schanck, and The National, while Ross has been a renowned traditional clubmaker and restorer, previously based in Tasmania, country Victoria and Melbourne.

“Ross and I have been friends since the 1970s,” Henry said.

“Whilst I’d been aware of Ross’s golf collection for many years, it wasn’t until I’d seen the full extent of it that it really dawned on me that it had to be displayed.

“I’d also been wanting to return to golf retail and knew merging the collection with a specialty golf shop would inspire people’s interest – and this will.

“We are very excited about the opportunity we have to celebrate golf history in Australia and to provide a unique experience for golfers with an appreciation of the game.”

Ross said: “Australian golf history, particularly in respect to our own manufacturing industry, has always been of great interest and a passion of mine.

“I’m really looking forward to presenting this display to everyone who loves the game, like Henry and I do.”

With the increasing interest in hickory golf alongside a recent rekindled interest in the game generally, the business hopes to attract a broad customer base.

Admission to the exhibit is free, however visitors are encouraged to contribute any unwanted clubs or bags from their garage to bolster second hand stock sales, should they feel inclined to assist.

ATT Golf also offers on-site club repairs and refurbishment, golf tuition, and expert club fitting is available, as well as an extensive range of apparel, footwear and golf accessories.

Further information is available via the website .

The store is open from 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday and from 9.30am to 3pm on Saturdays.