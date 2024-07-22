2024 winners decided, 2025 locations locked in

22 Jul 2024 | Outback Queensland Masters | Participation |

As the sun sets on this year’s Outback Queensland Masters following the excitement of the finale of the 1650km golfing adventure, locations for Australia’s most remote amateur golf series in 2025 have just been announced.

The next edition will tee off on June 21 with consecutive weekends in Mitchell, Augathella, Blackall, Alpha, Richmond and culminating with the Million Dollar Hole-In-One for some golf in the Gulf in Karumba.

Minister for Tourism and Sport, Michael Healy said: “The Outback Queensland Masters is a unique event on Queensland’s calendar and I’m excited to see the schedule for next year’s tournament, which tees off in June 2025.

“It’s terrific to announce the six locations that will host next year’s event, spanning iconic must-see locations, from Mitchell through to its finale in Karumba for the famous Million Dollar Hole-In-One.

“The event will attract adventurous golf enthusiasts from right across the country and many more hundreds of supporters, providing a welcome boost to local hospitality and accommodation providers.

“The Outback Queensland Masters will again be a highlight of our Queensland events calendar, giving visitors the opportunity to explore unique Outback Queensland tourism experiences while enjoying world-famous country hospitality.”

Carpentaria Shire Mayor Cr Jack Bawden welcomed the Outback Queensland Masters back to Karumba, saying it was a fantastic event to add to the region’s event calendar.

“We hosted this event in 2023 and our community is looking forward to welcoming the golfing community back to Karumba. It is a great sporting event and opportunity to promote our rich and diverse community to the nation,” Mayor Bawden said.

Outback Queensland Tourism Association CEO Denise Brown said the award-winning Outback Queensland Masters was a unique feature on the Outback events calendar, drawing visitors from across the country to explore the region’s natural wonders and vibrant communities.

“Each year Outback Queensland Masters participants are invited to experience a new corner of Outback Queensland, dispersing more visitors and spend into the region and highlighting our first-class experiences and attractions," she said.

“Participants can be assured of a warm and memorable welcome as they journey through captivating landscapes, meet friends old and new, and perhaps take home a million dollars as a memento of their epic Outback adventure.”

Golf Australia General Manager - Events Therese Magdulski said: “While no competitors were going home with the million dollars from this year’s event, there were still plenty of wins to celebrate at the Quilpie final. Congratulations to all our 2024 winners.

"Outback Queensland’s sand green courses exemplify how different the game of golf can be and provide a unique experience for players of all levels and ages.

“The million dollars isn’t the only lure for players and spectators taking on the 1985km+ outback road trip, it’s all about having fun on and off the golf course.

“Even in the event’s sixth year, we’re making our way to towns we haven’t visited in the series before.

“It’s about the outback experience, discovering new places and meeting new people, and we can’t wait to share that with those joining the competition in 2025.”

The 2025 Outback Queensland Masters is presented by Golf Australia, with strategic partner Tourism and Events Queensland and Birdie Spirit Partner Rex Airlines, and Mateship Partners, Maranoa Regional Council, Murweh Shire Council, Blackall-Tambo Regional Council, Barcaldine Regional Council, Richmond Shire Council and Carpentaria Shire Council.

Early bird passes for the 2025 Outback Queensland Masters are now on sale at .

Outback Queensland Masters is supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland.

RESULTS – QUILPIE ORANGE JACKET WINNERS

WOMEN’S

Kayleen Silvester, Mitchell Golf Club (QLD) 38 points

MEN’S

Duncan McNair, Quilpie Golf Club (QLD) 40 points

2024 OVERALL SERIES WINNERS

Brolga Division: GA handicap 21.9 and below. Women – Robyne Clayton, Goombungee Golf Club (QLD) 120 points Men – Wayne Berginey, Pioneer Valley Golf Club (QLD) 117 points

Bilby Division: GA handicap 22.0 and above. Women – Natasha Mason, Jerliderie Golf Club (NSW) 109 points Men – Gary Meek, North Rockhampton Golf Club (QLD) 117 points

RESULTS – LEADERBOARD