23 Apr 2024 | Amateur golf |

Another exciting year of the Victorian Pennant competition has come to an end with 14 finals matches to be contested across three outstanding locations – Southern, The Heritage and Gardiners Run Golf Clubs. The Yarra Yarra Golf Club will be hoping to cap off an outstanding 2024 season with representation in the Men’s, Women’s, and Youth finals, while Peninsula-Kingswood, Spring Valley and Green Acres Golf Clubs boast two teams in the finals. Please for the 2024 Victorian Pennant finals schedule. Scoring for the finals will be available here: Good luck to all teams involved this Sunday.