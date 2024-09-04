04 Sep 2024 | Amateur golf |
Kim and Halls triumph in Queensland Strokeplay Championship
by Patrick Taylor
Godiva Kim and Jye Halls have taken out the stroke play section of the Queensland Amateur Championship at Bribie Island and Pacific Harbour, as the fields have been reduced to the top-16 heading into the match play starting tomorrow.
Queenslander Kim cruised to a convincing four shot victory over runner-up Victorian Jazy Roberts, Kim's 3-under 69 in the first round separating her from the pack early.
The second round saw extreme winds hit the City of Moreton Bay region, and Kim's gritty 1-over 73 was the equal low-round of the day. Backed up by a final round 70, Kim's week was near flawless at Pacific Harbour.
Consistency was also key to Halls' win, the Sydneysider stringing together rounds of 68-69-70 for a 9-under total, one shot ahead of Daley Loumanis (NSW).
While the men have had three days to get used to the Bribie Island layout, the women will have to adapt quickly, with both sections of the match play convening on the same course.
Full scores from the stroke play can be found HERE.
See a full list of players advancing to the match play, which will be played over Thursday and Friday, below.
Women:
Justice Bosio, Caboolture Golf Club
Raegan Denton, Royal Adelaide Golf Club
Sora Fujino, Lakelands Golf Club
Annabelle Hutchings, Brookwater Golf Club
Camilla Kim, The Australian Golf Club
Godiva Kim, RACV Royal Pines Resort Golf Club
Seoin Kim, Nudgee Golf Club
Rachel Lee, Avondale Golf Club
Haruhi Nakatani, Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Golf Club
Elly Petersen, RACV Royal Pines Resort Golf Club
Hannah Reeves, The Brisbane Golf Club
Grace Rho, Royal Queensland Golf Club
Jazy Roberts, Belvoir Park Golf Club
Ella Scaysbrook, The Australian Golf Club
Shyla Singh, Southport Golf Club
Amelia Whinney, Grange Golf Club
Men:
Kade Bryant, Glenelg Golf Club
Coby Carruthers, Concord Golf Club
Quinn Croker, Royal Queensland Golf Club
Billy Dowling, Surfers Paradise Golf Club
Hamish Ellison, Newcastle Golf Club
Billy Flanagan, Coffs Harbour Golf Club
George Giblett, The Brisbane Golf Club
Harrison Gomez, RACV Royal Pines Resort Golf Club
Jye Halls, New South Wales Golf Club
Daley Loumanis, St Michael's Golf Club
Lincoln Morgan, Royal Queensland Golf Club
Declan O'Donovan, Avondale Golf Club
Joshua Reid, Mackay Golf Club
Jake Riley, New South Wales Golf Club
Jamie Smith, Cromer Golf Club
Kade Webber, Stonecutters Ridge GC
