Kim and Halls triumph in Queensland Strokeplay Championship

Godiva Kim and Jye Halls have taken out the stroke play section of the Queensland Amateur Championship at Bribie Island and Pacific Harbour, as the fields have been reduced to the top-16 heading into the match play starting tomorrow.

Queenslander Kim cruised to a convincing four shot victory over runner-up Victorian Jazy Roberts, Kim's 3-under 69 in the first round separating her from the pack early.

The second round saw extreme winds hit the City of Moreton Bay region, and Kim's gritty 1-over 73 was the equal low-round of the day. Backed up by a final round 70, Kim's week was near flawless at Pacific Harbour.

Consistency was also key to Halls' win, the Sydneysider stringing together rounds of 68-69-70 for a 9-under total, one shot ahead of Daley Loumanis (NSW).

While the men have had three days to get used to the Bribie Island layout, the women will have to adapt quickly, with both sections of the match play convening on the same course.

See a full list of players advancing to the match play, which will be played over Thursday and Friday, below.

Women:

Justice Bosio, Caboolture Golf Club Raegan Denton, Royal Adelaide Golf Club Sora Fujino, Lakelands Golf Club Annabelle Hutchings, Brookwater Golf Club Camilla Kim, The Australian Golf Club Godiva Kim, RACV Royal Pines Resort Golf Club Seoin Kim, Nudgee Golf Club Rachel Lee, Avondale Golf Club Haruhi Nakatani, Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Golf Club Elly Petersen, RACV Royal Pines Resort Golf Club Hannah Reeves, The Brisbane Golf Club Grace Rho, Royal Queensland Golf Club Jazy Roberts, Belvoir Park Golf Club Ella Scaysbrook, The Australian Golf Club Shyla Singh, Southport Golf Club Amelia Whinney, Grange Golf Club

