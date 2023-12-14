Jo and Whitelock are the 2023 Greg Norman Junior Masters champions

14 Dec 2023 | Amateur golf |

Played over four days at Palmer Gold Coast Golf Club, the event brought together the country's best junior golfers hoping to add their names to the impressive honour role that includes Minjee Lee, Adam Scott, Grace Kim and Cam Smith. It was close competition in both the boys' and the girls' championships, with Jo and Whitelock both triumphing by a single shot. Surfers Paradise Golf Club representative Jo played consistent golf all week to finish at 2-over-par with rounds of 71-69-73-73, one ahead of runnner-up Grace Rho from Royal Queensland. Jo’s victory continues the good form she has shown this year, including finishing fifth in the New South Wales Junior Championship plus wins in the Ocean Shores junior golf championship and the South Pacific Championship on her home club. Whitelock travelled a bit further than Jo to compete this week. The Royal Canberra member recently defended his title at the Greg Chalmers Junior Masters, and will be pleased he can add this week's trophy to that growing collection. Whitelock and eventual runner-up, Chase Oberle from The Brisbane Golf Club, were tied at 8-under coming into the par-5 18th. Whitelock came up clutch to birdie the 72nd hole and win by one shot. More highlights came earlier in the week with Alicia Pham recording her first ever hole-in-one during round one, and Robert McFarlane recording his second ace the next day.