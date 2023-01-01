All you need to know about the 2023 changes to the Rules of Golf

Another significant reform associated with the 2023 Rules is that hard copies will no longer be distributed to club members and administrators. In future, access to the Rules will be via R&A-approved websites and apps. Golf Australia is currently working with the R&A to upgrade the to have it feature all 2023 R&A Rules content. This will enable all club golfers and administrators across Australia to gain world-class access to their handicapping and rules content from the one place. The app has now surpassed 250,000 downloads. The work on the GA Handicap App is projected to be completed in February 2023.

Until the work on the upgraded GA Handicap App has been completed by the R&A and Golf Australia, we encourage any administrator or golfer wanting access to the 2023 Rules to use the new R&A Rules of Golf app.





In addition, the R&A has also provided the following options to access the Rules:





Australia’s move to digital is part of the R&A’s and USGA’s global modernisation of the way in which the Rules are made available to golfers and administrators around the world. This initiative will eliminate any paper wastage and freighting associated with distributing 500,000 Rule books around Australia, many of which received little practical use and were intimidating to the vast majority of golfers. This historical practice of printing Rule books has become unsustainable, and the move to digital is an easy way for golf to support the environment.

For those people seeking a hard copy of the 2023 Rules, they will still be available for purchase – to source options from the various online retailers, simply Google “ ”. For administrators who use this publication, the complete digital version of the resource will also be available at no cost within R&A-approved apps. (The “Official Guide” is the R&A’s current equivalent of the old “Decisions Book” – it includes all Rules of Golf text.)