20 years on, Scott still chasing dreams

22 Jun 2023 | Professional golf |

Adam Scott is back out there grinding. The 42-year-old has a tee time tomorrow at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, an elevated PGA Tour event worth $US20 million, having missed the cut at the US Open. That was a result which surprised him, since his form in 2023 has been sound. But having played the first of his tournaments on the Tour in 2000, Scott is happy to be out there still. "Yeah, I think it's fairly unique to golf, that's for sure," he said of his longevity. "There are a few exceptions in other sports, but they're the exceptions. Generally a lot of guys make it into their 40s out here. "What I do remember when I was around that time of 23, looking at some of my heros that I watched as a kid growing up and couldn't believe how would they were and they were my age, and I'm sure there are some kids out here who look at me and can't believe I'm still out here. I think when you're 20 or 23 you can't imagine 20 years of golf into the future. It's hard to process that. If you asked me then I probably said I wouldn't be playing at this age. "But, you know, I love it and I'm really happy to be out here, and I still think I've got the game to win some events. So I'm going to keep pushing while I feel that way." Scott is Chair of the Players Advisory Board for the Tour which has given him some extra responsibility recently, with the alignment reached with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund which has implications for all the players. The players met again this week at TPC River Highlands with Scott reporting an improving mood. He said the "out of the blue" nature of the arrangment had initially surprised the players. "I think the player meeting went well last night from where the player meeting was two weeks ago," he said. "I think some of the emotions have cooled. There are still lots of questions to be answers because we really only have this framework that was announced. "So although that seems fairly simple, I think the deal sounds quite complex and this could take a long time. I think hopefully everyone is cooling down and as things go along, there is transparency to the players and those questions get answered. "And then, you know, I think it will be evaluated whether it's a good deal for the PGA TOUR and its players and the game of golf moving forward."