18 reasons to smile at Sarina

18 Feb 2025 | Clubs and Facilities |

For the first time in its existence, Sarina Golf Club in North Queensland has 18 individual holes for golfers to enjoy after opening its final two holes.

It has been a long time coming for the bustling community club, with club secretary Karen Hindle saying having the two extra holes immediately opened up a number of possibilities.

"Brad Cook, our president, has been the driving force behind this, and it has been in planning for probably over a couple of years now," Hindle said.

"We've had 18 tees but not the same number of holes. With the two extra holes available, now there's no bottleneck anymore with the players getting stuck on the two holes that we used to double up.

"District wise too, we're now eligible to host Golf North Queensland's district men's and women's opens because we're an 18-hole course.

"We've been getting record field sizes for the district events, so if Sarina can get 200 players, that's just huge money wise for the club."

With heavy rains and flooding in North Queensland, Sarina's official opening of the course was wetter than the club would have hoped, but that didn't dampen the members' spirits.

"We had the Dunn boys here on the day, they were contracted to actually build the new holes and so they walked the course. We allowed walkers to go out and play the course, just no carts," said Hindle.

"They were the first ones to play the course, which is a little bit special when they were so instrumental in contracting to build the new holes."

Other special guests on the opening day included Mackay Regional Council Deputy Mayor Karen May and Golf Queensland board member Jennifer Spilsbury, who was also a past member of the club.