100th WA Open secures partners

18 Jul 2024 | Professional golf |

Bowra & O’Dea Funeral Directors and Nexus Advisernet have been confirmed as co-naming rights partners for the 2024 WA Open.

GolfWA’s showpiece event takes place this October and will be the 100th staging of the championship. Both Bowra & O’Dea and Nexus are long-time supporters of GolfWA events and shared co-naming rights at the 2023 WA Open at Joondalup Resort.

The announcement confirms a continuance of Nexus Advisernet’s long-running association with the WA Open, having been the title sponsor or co-naming rights partner of the championship since 2009.

As well as their support of the WA Open, the Bowra & O’Dea Women’s Classic has been a staple on the Western Australian golf calendar since 2005.

Gary Thomas, GolfWA Chief Executive, said: “It is fitting that the 100th staging of the WA Open has once again found support from two of our longest-standing partners in Bowra & O’Dea and Nexus Advisernet.

“Both companies have shown exceptional levels of commitment to golf in the state at all levels for many years. Their backing will allow us to deliver a spectacular WA Open in keeping with the event’s rich history.”

Bowra & O’Dea Executive Chairman Joe O’Dea added: “We’re delighted to continue our association with the WA Open in its 100th staging. We greatly value our commitment to the golfing community and are dedicated to nurturing our golfing partnerships and local initiatives.”

Nexus Advisernet and Nexus Golf Insurance Principal Greg Norrish said: “We have been associated with the WA Open since 2009 and we are delighted to be involved again for the 100th staging of the tournament. The Nexus group is very proud of its reputation as a major supporter of golf in Western Australia.” The Bowra & O’Dea Nexus Advisernet WA Open takes place at Mandurah Country Club from October 17-20 and is free for spectators to attend. The PGA Tour of Australasia-sanctioned event has a minimum prize purse of $175,000 and Tasmania’s Simon Hawkes is the defending champion. The WA Open will also incorporate the 36-hole All Abilities Championship for Australia’s leading golfers with a disability. Lachlan Wood won the title in 2023.