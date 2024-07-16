A game for life at Sarina

16 Jul 2024 | Participation | Clubs and Facilities |

For a club that had not had a junior program in some years, young golfers are thriving at Sarina Golf Club, and it is thanks to a very special group of members.

To breathe life into the North Queensland club, a number of retirees at Sarina decided to take it upon themselves to undertake the Golf Australia Community Instructor program and establish weekly junior MyGolf clinics.

"Instead of just one person running the junior program, they got a group of people together that could share the workload," said Karen Hindle from Golf North Queensland.

This collective spirit and effort has been key to the success of the junior program at Sarina, the first MyGolf 'come and try' clinic attracting more than 20 keen, young golfers.

"There's four older members that have completed the Community Instructor course, and probably another two that are waiting to get their blue card before they can complete it," said Hindle.

"Those four ladies have banded together and as a result Sarina now has a junior program up and running.

"The older Sarina members have even said that they want to put more funding into the program, pay for a PGA Professional to come down and do some more advanced clinics."

Sarina have been supported by surrounding clubs and facilities, especially local PGA Professionals from the district, with Anthony Johnson from Golf King Superstore Mackay teed-up to help with Sarina's Get Into Golf women's clinics alongside the juniors.

"It's really exciting to see that the older generation is supporting and encouraging the younger generation," said Hindle.

Junior golf is booming not only in Queensland, but across the country, with a record 36,643 MyGolf registrations in the last financial year.

Junior golf is booming not only in Queensland, but across the country, with a record 36,643 MyGolf registrations in the last financial year.