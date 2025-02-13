Ripper GC joins forces with MyGolf to inspire our next generation of golfers

13 Feb 2025 | Participation | Partnerships |

Ripper GC is the new principal partner of MyGolf, marking the beginning of an exciting three-year collaboration aimed at inspiring and developing the next generation of Australian golfers.

Announced ahead of LIV Golf Adelaide where the all-Australian Ripper GC aims to defend its epic team victory in 2024, Golf Australia’s junior participation program for kids 5-12 will now be known as MyGolf, Powered by Ripper GC.

Participants in the program will be referred to as Little Rippers. Cam Smith and his all-Australian Ripper GC team are passionate about junior golf and are joining Golf Australia in its drive to sign 40,000 kids to the MyGolf program in 2025.

Little Rippers will continue to experience the perfect entry into golf; engaging in exciting games and activities designed to empower kids so they discover their potential while developing fundamental movement skills.

Since its inception in 2014, MyGolf has seen remarkable growth, with a record 36,636 participants in the 2023/24 program taking the overall tally to 222,201 kids over 10 years.

MyGolf is delivered in more than 400 golf clubs and facilities each year, with almost 80% of programs delivered by PGA Professionals who play a pivotal role in teaching kids and adults across the country the fundamentals of the game.

The program’s impact on junior golf in Australia can be demonstrated in numerous ways, but perhaps the most significant is the recent growth in junior membership – up a remarkable 33% last year.

Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland emphasised the importance of kids taking the game up from a young age and the positive impact role models have on decision making for kids and their parents.

“This is a huge moment for junior golf in Australia. Each golfer in the Ripper GC team has their own story of rising from beginner, through Australian golf’s junior ranks, to become world-class golfers," Mr Sutherland said.

“The team’s commitment to inspiring young golfers is a perfect match for MyGolf and will accelerate our aspirations to inspire more kids to pick up a club, have fun, and develop skills in a sport that lasts a lifetime.

“We can’t wait to see thousands of Little Rippers enjoying the game in clubs and communities all over the country.”

With Ripper GC’s backing, MyGolf will expand its reach and impact, ensuring even more children get the chance to experience the joy of golf and become part of a growing community that spans the length and breadth of Australia.

Ripper GC captain Cam Smith said: “I have a really good relationship with Golf Australia and the High Performance staff. They do a lot of good from grassroots to high performance.

"I couldn’t be more excited to partner with them moving forward, and help nurture the next generation of Australian golfers."

Rippers General Manager Nick Adams added: “Ripper GC’s goal is to elevate the game of golf domestically and globally, creating more opportunities and pathways for young Australian golfers to play on the world stage.

"We can’t thank Golf Australia enough for their willingness to bring this partnership to fruition.

"We’re now super excited to go ripper mode across Australian golf.”