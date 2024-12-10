Newbery passing down his passion for golf

10 Dec 2024 | Participation | Industry News | Clubs and Facilities |

For Jake Newbery, the key to engaging kids in golf is to show them just how fun the sport is, something that comes naturally to him.

Announced at the PGA Awards during BMW Australian PGA Championship week as the 2024 MyGolf Deliverer of the Year, Newbery credits his grandfather for introducing him to the game and fostering his love of the sport from a young age.

"My inspiration comes from being amongst golf," he said.

"My grandfather was my sole inspiration into me being a part of the golf industry.

"I just fell in love with the sport and I love everything about it. I love showing kids just how much fun golf and our sport can be."

Working out of KDV Sport on the Gold Coast, Newbery completed his PGA Membership Pathway Program at Keperra Country Golf Club.

KDV is a multisport facility, and the ethos of the MyGolf program fits in perfectly. MyGolf takes a fun above all approach, and incorporates a number of different games and sports.

"To get kids engaged, you've got to have energy," said Newbery.

"You've got to have multiple different stations that they can go through and learn. You've got to ensure they understand it because if they can understand it, they'll be able to do it.

"Show them how to have fun, and show the love of the sport."

In his pursuit to unearth the next stars of the sport, and help pass on his love of golf to the next generation, Newbery says the MyGolf program has been transformative.

"The MyGolf platform is absolutely incredible," he said. "Not only does it create links between parents and coaches, it gives parents the ability to see what's going on in their local area and then get their child involved in the game.

"It's so easy to use on the Golf Australia website. Honestly, I can't recommend it enough. If you haven't got it, get it."

Newbery receives countless messages (see below) from parents praising him for helping their kids, but it is the instant feedback from his students that he cherishes the most.

"Their smiles are the most special. Seeing them hit a shot that they can't hit. Seeing them make their first putt, making their first birdie, then they just go, 'Wow! Did I just do that?'."

Messages from parents included in Newbery's nomination below: