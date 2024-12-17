MyGolfers make the long haul

17 Dec 2024 | Participation |

Four MyGolfers took on a 20-hour trip from Mt Isa in western Queensland to take part in the Kids Kirkwood Cup recently at Royal Queensland.

The activity took place on the final day of the BMW Australian PGA Championship at RQ, and this was the first-ever appearance by a group from Mt Isa.

Every MyGolf centre in Queensland is invited to nominate four players, (a combination of all boys, all girls or mixed teams) to play a 2-ball Ambrose competition. The top teams qualify for the Kids Kirkwood Cup Putting Challenge before final presentations of the professional event on the 18th green.

This year we saw some new clubs attend, particularly regional clubs. Mt Isa Golf Club, the only golf facility in that part of Queensland with grass putting surfaces, funded the 1850-kilometre trip for players and parents.

Club manager Margie McDonald said Mt Isa was already planning on sending another group of MyGolfers to Brisbane in 2025.

“Every single one of them enjoyed themselves and had a great experience,” she said.

“A couple of them even got to meet Cam Smith and got some signatures and things like that. I think it’s opened their eyes as to what’s available out there for them.

“They’re all keen golfers but it’s given them a boost to move forward with their golf.”