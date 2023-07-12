MyGolf reaches new heights

12 Jul 2023 | Participation | Women and girls |

MyGolf, Australian golf’s junior introductory program supported by Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia, has completed a record year, highlighted by more than 30,000 registrations, with the vast majority of children signing up for the first time.

MyGolf provides golf lessons for kids and encourages giving golf a go through games-based activity while having fun and making friends along the way.

In the 2022/23 financial year, MyGolf experienced a 22% growth in registrations with 429 facilities across the country delivering the program for a total of 33,093 registrations.

The percentage of girls participating in MyGolf has reached a record level, and now accounts for 32% of the overall numbers, an increase of 24% of registrations on last year.

MyGolf Schools, which creates an opportunity for kids to get their first golf experience in the backyard of their own school, has also reached new heights.

The past 12 months saw a record number of 56,942 students engage in the schools program through the sporting school funding grants.

These experiences were delivered across 633 programs, another record, placing golf in the top 10 sports delivered through sporting schools.

Golf Australia General Manager – Golf Participation David Gallichio said the growth shown by both MyGolf and MyGolf Schools was a great sign for the future of the game.

“We have more kids than ever giving golf a go, being outdoors and having fun with their friends, which is very pleasing to see,” he said.

“As well as our participant numbers reaching new heights, there has also been the highest uptake ever of facilities providing MyGolf programs across the country.

“Our thanks go to everyone who has played a role in a record-breaking 12 months for MyGolf and MyGolf Schools.”

