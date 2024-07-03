MyGolf hits record numbers!

03 Jul 2024 | Participation |

Australian golf's junior introductory program, MyGolf has hit record-high numbers for the 2023/24 financial year, with over 100,000 Australian kids beginning their golfing journey through the program.

With 36,643 MyGolf registrations and a whopping 72,983 participants in the MyGolf Schools program, junior golf is booming in Australia!

The MyGolf programs provide golf lessons for kids and encourages giving golf a go through games-based activity while having fun and making friends along the way.

MyGolf Schools brings these programs into school environments across the country with 635 programs throughout the year, and it is the first time the number of participants has surpassed 70,000.

MyGolf and MyGolf Schools are at an all-time high with a 10% increase on last year's numbers, and Golf Australia's General Manager – Golf Participation David Gallichio is proud of MyGolf's continued growth.

“With MyGolf turning 10 this year, we are thrilled to mark this milestone with a high water mark for the program. Junior participation growth is strong right across the country and this is being reflected in these results for the MyGolf program as well as across junior club membership," said Gallichio.

“We’ll be looking to continue this strong growth trajectory over the next 12 months, and expand the MyGolf program even further across clubs, facilities and schools in all parts of the country.”

PGA Members and Associates run over 85% of MyGolf programs across the country, and the role they play alongside our clubs and facilities across Australia is crucial to the success of the MyGolf program, and this is reflected by the additional 58 active facilities that have come onboard in the last year. This takes the active facilities total to 471, another all-time high for MyGolf.

The growth shown by both MyGolf and MyGolf Schools is an encouraging sign for the future of the game, and Golf Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland says it is reflective of the wider trends in golf.

“The remarkable growth in the game has continued over the last 12-months, and it is pleasing to see more and more Australian kids taking up the game," said Sutherland.

"As a participation sport, golf continues to evolve. New ways to play golf and interact with the sport exist now, and it is important that juniors get to experience this through the MyGolf programs.

"Our junior golfers are the future of the game in Australia, and helping juniors enter the game, foster a love of the game through a fun and engaging MyGolf program, and putting juniors on the pathway to membership and playing golf for life protects that future."