MyGolf Girls Month launches again

31 Mar 2023 | Women and girls |

MyGolf Girls Month is back again this April to encourage girls to start swinging a golf club during the school holidays and at the start of the upcoming school term.

On International Women’s Day earlier this month, it was announced that MyGolf has reached a significant milestone of 32 percent of the program’s more than 21,000 registrations being girls, and the aim is to increase this figure throughout the month of April.

MyGolf offers fun, games-based activities across the country to give children the chance to learn how to play golf, try a new activity and make new friends.

MyGolf also offers girls only programs to allow girls to learn with each other, and there are also mixed programs available for the whole family.

Golf Australia is determined to engage girls in golf by promoting their participation within the sport, and therefore all golf facilities nationwide are encouraged to be involved in promoting girls taking part in MyGolf programs not just in April but at any time of the year.

A number of supportive initiatives are available for facilities that are offering girls only programs:

Provide a FREE MyGolf Girls Come & Try program and you will receive $200 for delivery costs. Programs must be made available for registration online.

15% off all MyGolf programs from 22 March - 30 April using code MYGOLF15 at checkout (available for boys and girls). The discount is fully covered by Golf Australia.

Social media campaign with specific MyGolf Girls content within 25km of your facility from 22 March - 30 April, targeting Facebook and Instagram.

Up to $500 per facility to support the training and upskilling of women Community Instructors to support with MyGolf programs - available until 30 April.

MyGolf is Australia's junior golf participation program, providing lessons for beginners with a focus on games-based activities and fun, and supported by Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia. All MyGolf deliverers are qualified PGA Professionals or Community Instructors and are pivotal to the ongoing growth and success of the MyGolf program.

MyGolf is providing a 15% discount on ALL programs during April, when registering from 22 March – 30 April. Use code MYGOLF15 at checkout.

Find your local MyGolf program .