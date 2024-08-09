Taking golf to new audiences in Australia’s Indian Ocean Territories

09 Aug 2024 | Participation |

Intrepid Community Instructor Megan Henry’s coaching stint on Christmas Island and the Cocos Keeling Islands has been hailed a "complete success" after she introduced golf to a large slice of the population during an epic 10-day visit.

Thanks to support from the Department of Local Government, Sport & Cultural Industries (DLGSC), and assistance from the Shires of Cocos Keeling and Christmas Island, Megan swapped winter in the WA Wheatbelt for high temperatures and 100% humidity in Australia’s Indian Ocean Territories (IOT).

Starting with three days on the Cocos Keeling Islands, Megan oversaw MyGolf in Schools sessions for 80 primary school students, as well as delivering Get Into Golf clinics for adults and joining the weekly scroungers outing at Cocos Island Golf Club – the only golf course in the world with an active international runway passing through it.

From there, Megan flew to Christmas Island for a series of group and individual MyGolf and Get Into Golf sessions at local schools and Christmas Island Golf Club.

She finished her trip with an inclusive indoor session for 22 participants of the Stay on Your Feet fall prevention program for seniors.

All up, Megan delivered golf instruction to around 250 individuals, whose ages ranged from two to 90+. With the combined population of the islands in the region of 2000, she reached an estimated 12.5% of IOT residents – pretty good going for what was essentially a one-woman show.

Playing the long game

Although GolfWA has previously delivered golf clinics in the IOT, what has been missing is a concerted effort to capitalise on the interest generated.

To that end, Megan hopes to make a return visit on behalf of GolfWA in 2025 and believes there’s enough local interest in growing the game for golf to boom on the islands.

“There is limited access to PGA Pros or accredited Community Instructors (CIs) on the islands,” Megan said.

“However, the GolfWA visit generated positive interest from both the Christmas Island Golf Club and the Cocos Islands Shire Office volunteers in obtaining their CI Accreditation, so they can harness the interest this trip has generated.

“I hope this visit has given positive visibility of the CI accreditation and shown that running fun and inclusive golf clinics is easy to achieve.

"More clinics will help keep golf in the public eye and create pathways for more people to give golf a go and start playing on a more regular basis.”

For her part, Megan was enamoured with the experience of her first trip to the IOT.

“I’ll never forget the welcoming spirit I was received in and how receptive everyone was to growing golf participation across the islands,” she said.

“It’s such a beautiful part of the world and I’m very grateful to have been given this opportunity.”

If the big picture is to see golf participation rates skyrocket across the IOT, it is the small examples of connecting individuals to the game that will stay with Megan.

“One participant at a Get into Golf session shared that she was so nervous when she arrived, but when she opened her car door and heard the 80s music I was playing, it made her feel relaxed and gave her the confidence to give it a go,” Megan explained.

“She ended up having a great time and returned for a second session, which reinforces the importance of creating welcoming and inclusive spaces for grassroots golfers to thrive.

“Another highlight was the Stay on Your Feet session for seniors on Christmas Island. It was so much fun and the participants were so deadly accurate with their putting. That’s what’s so great about golf. It’s such an inclusive sport, everyone can have a go.”

Megan’s Herculean efforts were certainly appreciated by those who witnessed her work in person.

“Megan was a fantastic ambassador for golf,” said Tim Sambell, a teacher at Christmas Island District High School.

“She was energetic, keen and organised, which meant the students got maximum time developing their golf skills in a fun and supportive environment. It’d be great to have her back at some stage in the future.”

Those views were echoed by Joshua Westwood from Cocos Island District High School, who added: “Megan’s positive energy really transferred over to the students, who thoroughly enjoyed her sessions. We can’t wait to have Megan come back again!

“We have planned some golf sessions for Term 4 due to the interest shown by the students as a direct result of Megan’s amazing lessons. Her drills were differentiated to all year levels and gave all the students a chance to succeed.”

Praising the impact of Megan’s visit, Marc Pike, GolfWA’s Game Development Manager, said: “This was such a worthwhile venture and we’re delighted that Megan was so well received on the islands.

“Providing opportunities for more people to get into golf is fundamental to what we do at GolfWA and for Megan to have reached so many people during her visit represents a fantastic effort from all involved.

“In terms of initial objectives, Megan’s visit was a complete success. Time will tell in the longer term, but we’re confident Megan’s efforts will have a positive impact on participation levels on the islands. I’d call that a job well done.”

The services provided by the DLGSC in the Indian Ocean Territories (IOT) are delivered in partnership with the Australian Government through Commonwealth funding support.

