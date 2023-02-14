Kids give Mygolf the tick of approval

14 Feb 2023 | All Abilities |

Golf has been a big hit for the students at Manjimup Education Support centre, a special school for primary and high school aged students with a range of physical and intellectual disabilities. Through the MyGolf SchoolsAmbassador program the teachers at Manjimup had access to an exclusive range of resources, helping them introduce their students to theinclusive, accessible and welcoming game of golf.

Lois Runeckles, the 2022 MyGolf school ambassador of the year said she was blown away by the support and resources that the MyGolf program provided.

“The MyGolf Sporting Schools program has been absolutely amazing to implement. I am not a golfer myself but the way it has been designed means it caters to all people no matter their knowledge level of the sport” said Mrs Runeckles.

“I teach at the Manjimup Education Support centre and I was able to easily adapt all of the lessons to suit each of the students' needs.

“Golf was a sport that I never thought to use in our lessons. Almost all the students had never even picked up a club, but I have never seen the students listen and participate so well, they all adored the MyGolf program.

“The students would always ask me when the next lesson would be because they just couldn’t wait. We had such an amazing experience running the MyGolf program we are definitely going to apply again next year.

“I would encourage any school, especially those with students with different abilities to sign up to the MyGolf Schools program. Give the students the equipment and the opportunity from the MyGolf Schools program and watch how much fun they have playing outside with no pressure.”

Marc Pike, Manager of Game development and performance at GolfWA said they are extremely proud of Lois and her achievements in building such an inclusive and engaging environment for golf in Manjimup.

‘This shows that teachers do not have to have played golf before due to the Golf Australia School Ambassador program and MyGolf resources which are readily available and accessible,’ said Pike.

David Gallichio, the General Manager of Golf Participation at Golf Australia, said the MyGolf schools' program is helping to dismantle the barriers in getting into golf.

“Golf Australia developed the MyGolf Schools program as an opportunity for young golfers to try golf in school in a fun and welcoming environment,” said Gallichio.

“It is so encouraging to see schools around Australia, like the Manjimup Education Support centre, opening their doors to host inclusive sports programs such as MyGolf.

“The stories being shared are truly inspiring and are a great reminder that giving kids an opportunity to try a new sport can be so impactful in all aspects of their lives.

To learn more about the School Ambassador program and how you can get your school involved in golf check out