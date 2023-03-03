Katherine MyGolf School Holiday Program

03 Mar 2023 | Participation |

Golf Australia NT is excited to announce its inclusion in the fully funded Katherine School Holiday Program.

These programs are completely free for all ages from 18 and below. Participants are not required to attend each day but are welcome for any they choose. Each participant will be required to register for the program here.

The program will involve lots of different fun activities & opportunity to play Golf! The activities are designed to be help get kids more active and improve their understanding of the game of golf. Participants will improve their individual game skills and teamwork.

Date: 11th & 12th April 2023

Time: 10am – 3pm

Cost: Free!

Each registered participant will receive a free shirt and water bottle.

If you have any questions or want more information please contact .

Everyone can become a Golfer!