Our full child safe commitment is set out in the .

Annexure B: Child safe Commitment & Practices

1.1 We are committed to keeping Children safe (a) Through our Child Safeguarding Policy, we document our clear commitment to keeping Children safe from abuse and neglect. (b) We communicate our commitment to all our Employees and Volunteers and give them access to a copy of our commitment statement. 1.2 We promote equity and respect diversity (a) We recognise Children’s diverse circumstances and respond effectively to those with additional vulnerabilities. (b) We give all Children access to information, support, and a complaints process. (c) We consider the needs of all Children, particularly Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children, Children with a disability, LGBTQI Children and Children from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds. 1.3 Our staff and volunteers know the behaviour we expect (a) We ensure that Relevant Persons involved in the delivery of Activities to Children understands their role and the behaviour we expect in relation to keeping Children safe from abuse and neglect through application of our Child Safe Practices. (b) We utilise clear position descriptions which clearly state relevant child safe requirements. (c) We have Child Safe Practices, which are approved and endorsed by Sport Integrity Australia and the GA Board that outlines our expectations for behaviour towards Children. (d) Our Employees and Volunteers are given a copy of and have access to the Child Safe Practices. (e) Our Employees and Volunteers indicate, in writing, that they have read and are committed to the Child Safe Practices. 1.4 We minimise the likelihood of recruiting a person who is unsuitable (a) We have appropriate measures in place to minimise the likelihood that we will recruit Employees or Volunteers who are unsuitable to work/volunteer with Children. (b) We will meet the requirements of the relevant state or territory Working with Children Check regulations. 1.5 Induction and training are part of our commitment (a) We will provide all new Relevant Persons with information about our commitment to Child Safety including our Child Safeguarding Policy, Child Safe Practices and Responding to Child Abuse Allegations. (b) We support ongoing education and training for our Employees and Volunteers to ensure child safety information is provided and updated as required. (c) We ensure that our Employees and Volunteers have up-to-date information relevant to specific legislation applying in the state or territory they are based in or where they may travel to as a part of their duties. 1.6 We encourage the involvement of Children and their parents (a) We involve and communicate with Children and their families in developing a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment. We will provide information to Children and their parents/carers (such as brochures, posters, handbooks, guidelines) about: (i) our commitment to keeping Children safe and communicating their rights; (ii) the behaviour we expect of our staff and volunteers and of themselves; (iii) this Policy and our process for responding to child abuse. (b) We have processes for encouraging two-way communication with Children and families. (c) We seek the feedback of Children and families and have a process for responding. (d) We respect diversity and seek to facilitate effective communication and involvement. 1.7 Our Employees and Volunteers understand their responsibility for reporting child abuse (a) Our policy for responding to child abuse is approved and endorsed by GA’s Board and applies to all our Employees and Volunteers. Employees and Volunteers must: (i) immediately report abuse or neglect and any concerns with policies, practices or the behaviour of Relevant Persons; (ii) meet any legislated mandatory or other jurisdictional reporting requirements; (iii) follow a specified process when reporting abuse or neglect. (b) Our Employees and Volunteers are given a copy of and have access to the Complaints, Disputes and Discipline Policy and understand the implications of the policy for their role. (c) We document any allegation, disclosure or concern regarding child abuse and monitor responses to all allegations, disclosures, or concerns. 1.8 We maintain and improve our policies and practices (a) We are committed to maintaining and improving our policies, procedures, and practices to keep Children safe from neglect and abuse. (b) We have assigned responsibility for regularly maintaining and improving our policies and procedures to GA’s National Integrity Manager. (c) We monitor our Employees, Volunteers, and external providers to ensure appropriate practice, behaviour and policies are followed. (d) We require our Employees and Volunteers to disclose convictions or charges affecting their suitability to work with Children. We review police record and WWCC checks regularly. (e) We have formally reviewed our service delivery to identify and document potential risks to Children. (f) We undertake formal reviews, at least annually, to identify and document potential risks to Children associated with our service delivery.