Amateur star to help deliver MyGolf in WA schools

27 Mar 2024

Top amateur Erina Tan has joined the GolfWA team to help inspire the next generation of junior golfers.

Eighteen-year-old Erina will work alongside GolfWA’s Junior Development Officer Jordan McSkimming to deliver the MyGolf schools program that has introduced tens of thousands of students to the sport since its introduction in 2011.

Erina, who completed Year 12 in 2023, will take up a casual role while continuing to play in top-level amateur competition.

The Mount Lawley Golf Club member has been part of the for the past two years and says she looks forward to sharing her passion for golf with a young audience.

“Golf has provided me with so many opportunities and friendships over the years, so it’s great to have the opportunity to give back to a game that has given me so much,” Erina said.

Known for her effervescent character, Erina says she hopes to do her bit to change perceptions of the game.

“I got into golf because I personally found it fun and a good challenge to take on for the long run,” she said.

“If I can help challenge any misconceptions school students have of what golf is all about, I’ll be very happy.”

Jordan McSkimming was delighted to welcome a player of Erina’s abilities into the GolfWA team and believes she’ll be a perfect fit for the role.

“It is an absolute joy to have Erina come on board to join in with the delivery of our game development programs,” he said.

“She is a big personality and will, I’m sure, be very popular with students.

“I look forward to seeing what we can achieve in schools with more hands on deck and it’s also fantastic to see a High Performance athlete giving something back to the game.”

