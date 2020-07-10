MyGolf Activity 7
Welcome to this week’s golf practice!
The below activity card outlines a game you can play at the golf course, golf practice range, or anywhere you have space, to further master the golf skills that you’re learning in your MyGolf program.
The minimal equipment required and the steps to set up the game can all be found on the front of the activity card as well as suggestions of how you can modify the game to challenge yourself or make it that little bit easier. On the back you will find a section to keep record of all your attempts, and becomes a neat way to track your progress and challenge yourself for next time.
Take a look and have a tee-rific time!
Activity Card
Full Swing – Over The River
Activities
Rookie • 5-7
Feelings – Option 1
Draw a picture of a face that is happy
Draw a picture of a face that is sad
Draw a picture of a face that is angry
Feelings – Option 2
Select the different feelings you feel at MyGolf from the pictures below and talk to your parents about why you picked those feelings.
Star • 8-10
Emotions hunt
Using magazines, the internet or your own drawings find a picture that shows each of the emotions below;
Happy
Sad
Angry
Worried
Silly
Loved
Lonely
Calm
Master • 11-12
Where do I feel that?
When we feel emotions we normally get clues from our body that tell us what we are feeling. These clues from our body can help us identify feelings before they bubble over and get out of control. The more we get to know our own bodies reactions to emotions the quicker we will be able to communicate how we are feeling to people that can help and the better equipped we’ll be to manage our feelings.
Draw an outline of a person’s body.
For each emotion below think about where you feel it in your body? Label the outline to show where you experience each emotions. For example if you are worried do you feel sick in your stomach?
Sad
Angry
Worried
Silly
Loved
Lonely
Calm
Video
In collaboration with The Resilience Project, we have produced a new digital series to support our program participants.
These videos talk through practicing positive mental health strategies to assist everyone to become happier, more resilient and improve their overall wellbeing.
For MyGolf participants there will be 10 videos in the series: Introduction, Gratitude Part 1 & 2, Empathy & Kindness Part 1 & 2 , Mindfulness Part 1 & 2, Emotional Literacy Part 1 & 2, and Summary.
Each video has a helpful tip or exercise you can do and practice throughout the week!
Emotional Literacy - Part 1...
MyGolf - Quiz 7
Test yourself with everything you've learned so far in MyGolf
- This quiz contains five questions.
- Select your answer then "Tee off" to check it.
- Look out for tips on how to answer from your caddie.