MyGolf Activity 6
Welcome to this week’s golf practice!
The below activity card outlines a game you can play at the golf course, golf practice range, or anywhere you have space, to further master the golf skills that you’re learning in your MyGolf program.
The minimal equipment required and the steps to set up the game can all be found on the front of the activity card as well as suggestions of how you can modify the game to challenge yourself or make it that little bit easier. On the back you will find a section to keep record of all your attempts, and becomes a neat way to track your progress and challenge yourself for next time.
Take a look and have a tee-rific time!
Activity Card
Bunkers – Doughnuts
Activities
Rookie • 5-7
In our day there are things that keep our brain very busy. Learning, watching TV, talking. We need to make sure that we also have lots of time for our brain to be calm.
Draw a picture of all the things that help your brain feel calm. Ideas might include; being outside, colouring in, puzzles, meditating, exercising, taking some deep breaths, being still and quiet.
Star • 8-10
You can do it!
It can be frustrating learning new skills but if you keep calm and keep trying you will eventually get better.
Think about how you normally feel when you are finding something difficult. How do you feel? What do you say to yourself?
Make a list of all the strategies you can use next time you are feeling frustrated with learning something new. Ideas might include, taking some deep breaths, having a break, positive self talk, asking for help etc.
'When I’m finding something difficult to do, I can……'
Master • 11-12
Positive self-talk
All day we have thoughts going through our mind, questions, statements and wanderings about the day as it unfolds.
Sometimes these thoughts can be really helpful as they help us make good decisions, keep us safe and ask good questions. Other times these thoughts can be unhelpful as they stop us trying new things, make us feel scared or worried, stop us making new friends or even feeling happy.
Being mindful will help you pay attention to the thoughts in your head. If you notice that you are having unhelpful thoughts STOP, LISTEN and FLIP it to a helpful thought. Practise flipping the unhelpful thoughts below to make them a helpful thought. For example, ‘I cant do this’ would become ‘I know I can do this if I keep trying’.
“It's too hard”
“Everyone hates me’
“I'll make a mistake”
The more you practise flipping your thoughts the easier it will be and you will eventually retrain your brain to have more helpful thoughts.
Video
In collaboration with The Resilience Project, we have produced a new digital series to support our program participants.
These videos talk through practicing positive mental health strategies to assist everyone to become happier, more resilient and improve their overall wellbeing.
For MyGolf participants there will be 10 videos in the series: Introduction, Gratitude Part 1 & 2, Empathy & Kindness Part 1 & 2 , Mindfulness Part 1 & 2, Emotional Literacy Part 1 & 2, and Summary.
Each video has a helpful tip or exercise you can do and practice throughout the week!
Mindfulness - Part 2...
MyGolf - Quiz 6
Test yourself with everything you've learned so far in MyGolf
- This quiz contains six questions.
- Select your answer then "Tee off" to check it.
- Look out for tips on how to answer from your caddie.