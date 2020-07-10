MyGolf Activity 5
Welcome to this week’s golf practice!
The below activity card outlines a game you can play at the golf course, golf practice range, or anywhere you have space, to further master the golf skills that you’re learning in your MyGolf program.
The minimal equipment required and the steps to set up the game can all be found on the front of the activity card as well as suggestions of how you can modify the game to challenge yourself or make it that little bit easier. On the back you will find a section to keep record of all your attempts, and becomes a neat way to track your progress and challenge yourself for next time.
Take a look and have a tee-rific time!
Activity Card
Pitching – Danger Zone
Activities
Rookie • 5-7
5 Star Finger Fish
Sometimes we can feel angry, excited or sad. These feelings can make it difficult for us to sit still, or listen. Next time you need to calm down and focus try the 5 finger starfish trick.
Hold up one hand in a starfish position (fingers spread wide) gently trace up and down each finger with the other hand, focusing on regular breathing at the same time. Breathe in on the way up and breath out on the way down each finger.
Star • 8-10
Mindful Treasure Hunt
It is good for our brains to switch off at some points in the day. One way to do this is a mindful treasure hunt.
Find a place in the backyard or somewhere else outside. Sit still and try to focus on finding each of the following;
Five colours
Four shapes
Three sounds
Two textures
One emotion you feel
Master • 11-12
Mindful Walk
Go for a walk outside
The challenge is to walk mindfully and really pay attention to where you are. No matter how many times you have walked in the spot you choose you will be surprised how many new things you can notice when you walk mindfully. See if you can find as many interesting things on the walk as you can. A cool letterbox, insects crawling on the pavement, cracks in the pavement, interesting looking clouds etc.
As you walk stop and look at things in detail. Take your time.
Video
In collaboration with The Resilience Project, we have produced a new digital series to support our program participants.
These videos talk through practicing positive mental health strategies to assist everyone to become happier, more resilient and improve their overall wellbeing.
For MyGolf participants there will be 10 videos in the series: Introduction, Gratitude Part 1 & 2, Empathy & Kindness Part 1 & 2 , Mindfulness Part 1 & 2, Emotional Literacy Part 1 & 2, and Summary.
Each video has a helpful tip or exercise you can do and practice throughout the week!
Mindfulness - Part 1...
Get Into Golf - Quiz 5
Test out your golf knowledge
- This quiz contains five questions.
- Select your answer then "Tee off" to check it.
- Look out for tips on how to answer from your caddie.