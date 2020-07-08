MyGolf Activity 4
Welcome to this week’s golf practice!
The below activity card outlines a game you can play at the golf course, golf practice range, or anywhere you have space, to further master the golf skills that you’re learning in your MyGolf program.
The minimal equipment required and the steps to set up the game can all be found on the front of the activity card as well as suggestions of how you can modify the game to challenge yourself or make it that little bit easier. On the back you will find a section to keep record of all your attempts, and becomes a neat way to track your progress and challenge yourself for next time.
Take a look and have a tee-rific time!
Activity Card
Chipping – Ten Pin Bowling
Activities
Rookie • 5-7
What is a kind friend?
Write or draw your answer to the following questions;
What does a kind friend look like?
What does a kind friend sound like?
What does being a kind friend feel like?
Star • 8-10
Secret helper
Make a promise to be a secret helper this week at home.
Think of jobs you can do to help make things easier for your parents/carers. Some ideas may be; set the table, take out the rubbish, unload/load the dishwasher, give them a foot massage, make them a cup of tea (be careful of the hot water).
Don’t tell them what you are doing… try to do at least one surprise task a day.
Think about how they react to your help and how you feel helping.
Master • 11-12
Kindness in the community
Think of a way that you can help people in your community. You can make this as big or small as you like. You might like to involve some friends and complete this task as a group. Some ideas include;
Fundraise for a local charity – bake some cakes and sell them, arrange a physical challenge like 100 push ups and get people to sponsor you, ‘guess how many’ competition – fill up a big jar with jelly beans and get people to guess how many are in the jar for a gold coin donation. You can find heaps of other ideas online.
Collect donations of tinned food, second hand clothes, blankets to donate to local charity.
Clean out your old toys/books/clothes and donate to local opportunity shop.
Video
In collaboration with The Resilience Project, we have produced a new digital series to support our program participants.
These videos talk through practicing positive mental health strategies to assist everyone to become happier, more resilient and improve their overall wellbeing.
For MyGolf participants there will be 10 videos in the series: Introduction, Gratitude Part 1 & 2, Empathy & Kindness Part 1 & 2 , Mindfulness Part 1 & 2, Emotional Literacy Part 1 & 2, and Summary.
Each video has a helpful tip or exercise you can do and practice throughout the week!
Empathy & Kindness - Part 2...
MyGolf - Quiz 4
Test out your golf knowledge and some things you've learned in this activity.
- This quiz contains five questions.
- Select your answer then "Tee off" to check it.
- Look out for tips on how to answer from your caddie.