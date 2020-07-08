MyGolf Activity 3
Welcome to this week’s golf practice!
The below activity card outlines a game you can play at the golf course, golf practice range, or anywhere you have space, to further master the golf skills that you’re learning in your MyGolf program.
The minimal equipment required and the steps to set up the game can all be found on the front of the activity card as well as suggestions of how you can modify the game to challenge yourself or make it that little bit easier. On the back you will find a section to keep record of all your attempts, and becomes a neat way to track your progress and challenge yourself for next time.
Take a look and have a tee-rific time!
Activity Card
Chipping – Bullseye Golf
Activities
Rookie • 5-7
Can you be kind?
Draw or write all the ways that you have been kind to others. It might have been someone in your family or friends at school, friends at MyGolf, coach or teacher. Did you share, did you give them a hug when they looked sad, did you congratulate them on a good job, did you ask them to play when they looked lonely?
Think about what you did and how it felt to be kind. Was it easy or hard?
Star • 8-10
Kindness at MyGolf
When you are at your MyGolf session what would being kind look, sound and feel like?
When you are at your MyGolf session what would NOT being kind look, sound and feel like?
How does it make you feel when you are kind to someone?
How does it make you feel when you are unkind to someone?
Master • 11-12
Kindness Challenge
Think of someone you know that could do with some cheering up this week. A friend, a teacher, a grandparent, a neighbour.
Make a plan to do something nice for them this week. Ideas include; send them a card, pick them some flowers, make them something, spend time with them.
Take note of how they react to your kindness and how you feel being kind.
Video
In collaboration with The Resilience Project, we have produced a new digital series to support our program participants.
These videos talk through practicing positive mental health strategies to assist everyone to become happier, more resilient and improve their overall wellbeing.
For MyGolf participants there will be 10 videos in the series: Introduction, Gratitude Part 1 & 2, Empathy & Kindness Part 1 & 2 , Mindfulness Part 1 & 2, Emotional Literacy Part 1 & 2, and Summary.
Each video has a helpful tip or exercise you can do and practice throughout the week!
Empathy & Kindness - Part 1...
MyGolf - Quiz 3
Test your golf knowledge and see what you've learned so far at MyGolf.
- This quiz contains six questions.
- Select your answer then "Tee off" to check it.
- Look out for tips on how to answer from your caddie.