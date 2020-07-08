MyGolf Activity 2
Welcome to this week’s golf practice!
The below activity card outlines a game you can play at the golf course, golf practice range, or anywhere you have space, to further master the golf skills that you’re learning in your MyGolf program.
The minimal equipment required and the steps to set up the game can all be found on the front of the activity card as well as suggestions of how you can modify the game to challenge yourself or make it that little bit easier. On the back you will find a section to keep record of all your attempts, and becomes a neat way to track your progress and challenge yourself for next time.
Take a look and have a tee-rific time!
Activity Card
Long Distance Putting – Lawn Bowls
Activities
Rookie • 5-7
'DIS' Challenge
For the rest of the day, point at everything you are grateful for and say 'DIS!'
Star • 8-10
Gratitude Jar
Get a jar/box or container and some scrap paper.
Whenever you see something you are grateful for write it on a piece of paper and place it in the jar. You can decorate the jar/box as you like and keep it somewhere that you can see it often.
This will remind you of all the things you have to be grateful for.
Master • 11-12
Gratitude Challenge
Every night this week before you go to bed write down three things that went well for you that day.
Video
In collaboration with The Resilience Project, we have produced a new digital series to support our program participants.
These videos talk through practicing positive mental health strategies to assist everyone to become happier, more resilient and improve their overall wellbeing.
For MyGolf participants there will be 10 videos in the series: Introduction, Gratitude Part 1 & 2, Empathy & Kindness Part 1 & 2 , Mindfulness Part 1 & 2, Emotional Literacy Part 1 & 2, and Summary.
Each video has a helpful tip or exercise you can do and practice throughout the week!
Gratitude - Part 2...
MyGolf - Quiz 2
Test your golf knowledge and some more things you've learned so far at MyGolf.
- This quiz contains five questions.
- Select your answer then "Tee off" to check it.
- Look out for tips on how to answer from your caddie.