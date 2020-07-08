MyGolf Activity 1
Welcome to this week’s golf practice!
The below activity card outlines a game you can play at the golf course, golf practice range, or anywhere you have space, to further master the golf skills that you’re learning in your MyGolf program.
The minimal equipment required and the steps to set up the game can all be found on the front of the activity card as well as suggestions of how you can modify the game to challenge yourself or make it that little bit easier. On the back you will find a section to keep record of all your attempts, and becomes a neat way to track your progress and challenge yourself for next time.
Take a look and have a tee-rific time!
Activity Card
Putting – In The Box
Activities
Rookie • 5-7
Who are you grateful for?
Draw a picture of someone in your family that you are thankful for.
When you are finished give them the picture and tell them why you are thankful for them.
Star • 8-10
Gratitude Scavenger Hunt
Using pictures from magazines, the internet or things you can find around the house find one example for each of the following:
Something that makes you happy.
Something you love to smell.
Something you enjoy looking at.
Something that is your favourite colour.
Something that you are like in nature.
Something you can use to make a gift for someone.
Something that is useful for you.
Master • 11-12
Gratitude letter
Make a list of all the people in your life you are grateful for. Think about, family, friends, teachers, coaches etc.
Pick one person from your list and write a list of all the reasons you are grateful for them.
Write that person a letter telling them how much you appreciate them and why.
Deliver the letter.
Videos
In collaboration with The Resilience Project, we have produced a new digital series to support our program participants.
These videos talk through practicing positive mental health strategies to assist everyone to become happier, more resilient and improve their overall wellbeing.
For MyGolf participants there will be 10 videos in the series: Introduction, Gratitude Part 1 & 2, Empathy & Kindness Part 1 & 2 , Mindfulness Part 1 & 2, Emotional Literacy Part 1 & 2, and Summary.
Each video has a helpful tip or exercise you can do and practice throughout the week!
Introduction to The Resilience Project...
Gratitude - Part 1...
MyGolf - Quiz 1
Test your golf knowledge and some other important things you've learned so far at MyGolf.
- This quiz contains five questions.
- Select your answer then "Tee off" to check it.
- Look out for tips on how to answer from your caddie.